"Bayonetta 3" is the third instalment of the action-adventure franchise being developed by Platinum Games. For fans impatiently waiting for its release later this year, here's what we know so far about the upcoming game.

'Bayonetta 3' Release Date

The game's launch window was first announced in September last year in a Nintendo Direct broadcast. On July 13, Nintendo finally confirmed that the "Bayonetta 3" release date is set for October 28, 2022, making the title one of the most anticipated Switch games this year.

Nintendo Switch only

Unfortunately for players using other platforms, the upcoming "Bayonetta 3" game is a Nintendo Switch exclusive, according to GamesRadar. Just like the 2014 "Bayonetta 2," the upcoming instalment to the series is being developed by PlatinumGames and being published by Nintendo, ruling out the possibility of the title releasing on other platforms such as the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Only the original Bayonetta 2009 game was released on other platforms, the PlayStation 3 and Xbox360. This was possible back then since it was Sega, not Nintendo, which published the game.

'Bayonetta 3' Story

Just like in previous instalments, the upcoming game will follow the adventure of the deadly but stylish witch Bayonetta as she uses her hand-and-foot guns to battle her supernatural opponents. However, PlatinumGames remains tight-lipped about the details of the story, and its plot summary is a bit vague and, in fact, raises more questions than answers them.

"Mysterious life forms appearing to be neither angel nor demon attack amid the ravaged streets of the Shibuya area of Tokyo, where Bayonetta then makes a graceful appearance," the synopsis on the developer's website reads. "Why is she in Tokyo? And how far-reaching is the invasion of this new enemy?"

Meanwhile, the game's rating from an Australian classification board reveals interesting plot details as well. Apparently, there will be new enemies called Homunculi and Singularity that Bayonetta will be battling against. It also introduced a new location that will likely be featured prominently in the game.

"Bayonetta 3 is an action-adventure game in which human characters travel through a series of fantasy environments, battling monsters called Homunculi and an evil being known as Singularity," the board wrote on its website. "Players must make their way to an island, Thule, in order to prevent Singularity from destroying the known worlds."