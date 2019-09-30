Aliens are upon us and they do not come in peace. At least that is what the "War of the Worlds" trailer from BBC One shows.

Those who have seen the original movie from the 50s or the more recent one starring Tom Cruise and Dakota Fanning may be familiar with the "War of the Worlds" story already. Aliens come out from nowhere, invade earth and cause destruction, death, and chaos.

The BBC One series follows the same concept, albeit it takes a different time setting. The 2005 Steven Spielberg-directed film is set in the modern time, while the British show is set during the reign of King Edward VII sometime between 1902-1910.

Despite it being a period series, it has a steampunk quality to it thanks to the appearance of these robotic aliens.

The "War of the Worlds" series trailer opens with a voice-over announcing the arrival of "something" in England. People see what they think is a shooting star that has fallen to the ground. The strange sight turns into a media sensation with a scientist claiming that "something that erupted in Mars ended up inside."

The humans are in for a horrible surprise when aliens emerge from inside. King Edward says "there is nothing to be concerned about" but who is he kidding? Soon, a war ensues between humans and massive robotic aliens.

BBC One's "War of the Worlds" series stars Eleanor Tomlinson (Amy) and Rafe Spall (George), a couple who attempt to defy society and build a new life together. According to Vulture, Amy is a recent divorcée whom Rafe left his wife for. While they try to live with society's disapproval, they also have to find ways to outlive the terror that comes to attack England.

The other cast members in the series are Rupert Graves as George's brother, Frederick, and Robert Carlyle as astronomer Ogilvy. Filming for the series began in Liverpool in 2018 and included locations such as St. George's Hall, Vauxhall, and Great Budworth village, to name a few.

Adapted from H.G. Wells novel of the same name, the "War of the Worlds" series is a three-part British drama that is slated to premiere later this fall. BBC One has yet to announce a release date.