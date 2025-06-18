In a twist straight out of a rom-com, or perhaps a wrestling ring, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) stars Mercedes Moné and The Beast Mortos have confirmed they are officially a couple. But this pairing offers more than a run at championship belts and backstage selfies. Alongside Moné's reign as AEW TBS Champion, Mortos is making waves of his own by preparing to trade the squared circle for the courtroom.

The revelation came after Mortos shared a romantic photo of the pair on social media with the caption 'en tus brazos encuentro paz' which is Spanish for 'In your arms I find peace'. While fans speculated about the nature of their relationship, Moné settled the debate by confirming to TMZ that they are indeed dating, calling it 'a real Beauty and the Beast situation'.

Moné, 33, is no stranger to headlines. Formerly known as Sasha Banks during her WWE tenure, she has climbed the ranks in AEW with record-breaking speed. Holding the TBS Championship alongside the RevPro Undisputed British Women's title and the EWA Women's Championship, her résumé is nothing short of elite.

But her off-screen life has also evolved. Following a quiet separation from ex-husband Sarath Ton last year, Moné is now embracing a new chapter with Mortos, a man as enigmatic as he is academically accomplished.

Behind the Mask

While Mortos' masked persona portrays brute strength and mystique inside the ring, outside it, he is an unlikely renaissance man. Before wrestling, Mortos was a veterinarian and nurse. Now, he's set to become a fully certified lawyer within months, having recently passed his final law exams with top marks.

officially in a few months I will be a lawyer,If you don't want to pay your ex-wife a divorce settlement, call me. I'm still learning to speak, but I can help you, rawwwwwwwrrrrrrr. 💼 pic.twitter.com/VaDJHfeWuc — the beast mortos (@BeastMortos) June 14, 2025

Posting his exam results on X (formerly Twitter), Mortos revealed a staggering 9.9 in civil procedural law and a solid overall average of 8.03, scores that reflect not just intelligence but serious dedication. While his post playfully joked about offering divorce advice, saying 'If you don't want to pay your ex-wife a divorce settlement, call me. I'm still learning to speak, but I can help you, rawwwwwwwrrrrrrr', but his success is no laughing matter.

This accomplishment places Mortos among a rare group of athletes pursuing parallel careers. According to legal education frameworks, civil procedural law involves the rules governing how non-criminal lawsuits are processed, while 'professional composition' refers to legal writing and financial mediation, both crucial skills for a courtroom setting.

Ring to Rulings: A Career Outside the Ropes?

Despite his legal aspirations, Mortos has made no indication that he's hanging up his mask. His most recent appearance on AEW Collision: Summer Blockbuster ended in a hard-fought loss to Bandido, but the buzz surrounding his legal future has only grown louder.

AEW's resident legal mind "Smart" Mark Sterling even chimed in, sarcastically congratulating Mortos and asking fans if they'd like to hire 'this idiot' for their next divorce case. It was classic locker-room banter, but also a nod to how rare it is for someone in pro wrestling to straddle two highly demanding careers.

In an industry known for its high physical toll and brief career spans, Mortos' pivot to law could represent a long-term plan, and perhaps even a storyline goldmine. AEW has embraced real-life personas before, and with Mortos now recognised as a bona fide legal mind, creative opportunities abound.

Love, Law and Legacy

The relationship between Mercedes Moné and The Beast Mortos is more than a backstage romance — it's a union of two high achievers on very different, yet surprisingly parallel, paths. One dominates championships; the other is preparing to dominate the courtroom. Together, they're not just AEW's newest power couple, as they're redefining what it means to be multifaceted in a world that often favours single-minded focus.

From 'Beauty and the Beast' to barrister and champion, this duo is writing their own rules.