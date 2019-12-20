After prominent royal members missing the annual Christmas concert in the recent years, the Belgian royal family managed to come together for the event at the Royal Palace of Brussels this year. The 12 members of the royal family including former monarch King Albert, King Philippe, and Princess Elisabeth were present on the occasion.

In a group picture shared on Belgian Royal Palace's Twitter account, King Philippe, Queen Mathilde, King Albert, Queen Paola, Princess Claire, Princess Astrid, Prince Lorenz, and their children can be seen posing in front of a Christmas tree ahead of the concert.

Concert de NoÃ«l au Palais Royal de Bruxelles, pour remercier les personnes qui ont contribuÃ© aux activitÃ©s du Roi et de la Reine au cours de lâ€™annÃ©e Ã©coulÃ©e. Le concert de NoÃ«l sera diffusÃ© sur :

22/12 â€“ 10h30 (RTL TVI)

25/12 â€“ 15h05 (Ã©Ã©n)

25/12 â€“ 21h00 (La Trois/RTBF) pic.twitter.com/smZcc4N3ZV — Belgian Royal Palace (@MonarchieBe) December 18, 2019

Queen Mathilde of Belgium, dazzling in a statement print dress, was undeniably the star of the event. The 46-year-old donned a floor-length black turtleneck dress, emblazoned with a statement floral design full of vibrant colours in the middle. The design featured a mass of flowers in a wide range of colours. The royal's hair was coiffed and polished as usual, and she accessorised with a pair of silver and opal teardrop earrings. The queen opted for light makeup with smokey eyes.

Meanwhile, Princess Elisabeth, who is home in Belgium for Christmas break from her school United World College of the Atlantic in Wales, went for a stylish wine-coloured velvet dress which featured silk trimmings on the neckline and sleeves. The heir apparent borrowed a pair of star-shaped statement earrings from her mother for the special occasion. The 18-year-old Duchess of Brabant styled her hair in blonde locks in a ponytail to one side.

King Philippe, and his sons Prince Gabriel, 16 and Prince Emmanuel, 14, looked regal in formal suits and tie. Princess Eleonore, the youngest of the couple's four children, opted for a navy blue skater dress. The 11-year-old sported black leather ballet pumps with the dress.

The concert featured performers from the Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel, the academic institution for musicians inaugurated by Queen Elisabeth that turned 80-year-old this year. Pupils and teachers from the school performed classical Christmas music, including works from Johann Sebastian Bach and Felix Mendelssohn, reports Royal Central.