Ana de Armas talked about her reaction when she was offered the role of Bond girl Paloma in "No Time To Die," and how she gave a unique approach to the character not found in previous Bond Girls.

The "Knives Out" actress admitted that she was hesitant at first to accept the project given the legacy of these female roles. She always envisioned Bond girls to be perfect in terms of physical appearance.

"Bond girls have been portrayed for so many years with a specific type of woman. I associate it with some sort of perfection and beauty standards beyond the normal, things that I didn't match," de Armas told CinemaBlend.

She said she "was shocked" of course when "No Time To Die" director Cary Joji Fukunaga called her and offered her the role. The filmmaker told her that "the character is not written yet but we want you to do it."

Her reservations subsided when she learned that the producers wanted to build the character of Bond girl Paloma around her. She wanted to do something new for the character and avoid classic tropes of Bond women who are either evil or needed to be rescued.

"I needed to read that script. And it took a little, but they sent me the scenes. It's important because I want to bring something else to the story" the 31-year-old Cuban actress shared.

Fukunaga, who is a long-time fan of the actress, wrote the role of Paloma specifically for her. He added a layer of humour to the character.

In the upcoming installment of the "James Bond" franchise, de Armas plays a Bond girl who is neither a villain or someone who needs a "Knight in Shining Armour" to rescue her. Instead, Paloma is a CIA agent who comes to the aid of James Bond (Daniel Craig). She is someone who just started in the agency so she has minimal training. This doesn't make her the most proficient agent but she "really packs a punch."

"No Time To Die" opens in theatres on Nov. 12 in the U.K. and on Nov. 25 in the U.S. Craig and de Armas are also co-stars in "Knives Out."