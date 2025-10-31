Prince William, the Prince of Wales, may have set his eyes on his uncle Andrew's residence for quite some time. One royal expert claims he has always wanted Andrew out of the Royal Lodge for personal reasons.

Prince William Involved In The Siege Of Royal Lodge?

Prince William, the future king, may have contributed to the decision to oust Andrew from the Royal Lodge, his residence for over 20 years. Kinsey Schofield, royal commentator and author of A Princess Diana–Inspired Alphabet Book for Grown-Ups, claimed that the Prince of Wales is interested in the property.

'Potential Prince William, inevitable King William, wants to make the Windsor state his home. He wants it to be a sanctuary and safe space for his three small children,' Schofield said on The Sun's Royal Exclusive.

She added that Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, are 'distractions' who could 'jeopardise the future of the royal family.' Keeping them away from the royals would probably reduce the backlash the monarchy receives from critics. Also, if they are not seen in public, people will eventually forget them and become less angry. As Schofield puts it, 'out of sight, out of mind.'

Andrew Lownie, author of Andrew's biography Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, told Hello that the Duke of Cambridge is 'more ruthless' than his father, King Charles, when it comes to 'dealing with Andrew.'

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond shared the same sentiment, telling Closer that Prince William 'has been a strong voice in managing "the Andrew Problem."​

'He is adamant that there is no way back for his uncle,' Bond added.​

Prince William Has Already Found His Forever Home?

Prince William and Kate Middleton currently live in Adelaide Cottage. The family, however, plans to move to Forest Lodge later this year.

According to Robert Hardman, royal expert and biographer, Prince William hoped to remain in Forest Lodge with his family even after his ascension to the throne.

An unnamed source told The Sun the same, saying the move to Forest Lodge is 'for the long-term.'

'They see it as their forever home,' the insider claimed.

Andrew Stripped of All Royal Privileges

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace released a statement announcing that Queen Elizabeth's favourite son, Andrew, has been stripped of all of his royal privileges, including his title as 'Prince.' He will no longer be known as Prince Andrew, but Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

To make matters worse, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice's dad was also asked to vacate the Royal Lodge, which has been his home for over two decades already. The move, while unprecedented, was not entirely unexpected, as there had been rumours that Andrew would eventually be evicted from the property.

King Charles made the move after new documents showed his younger brother was still in contact with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2011, despite saying in a previous interview that he cut ties with the latter in 2010.

King Charles and Queen Camilla also seemingly distanced themselves from Andrew by mentioning in their statement that their 'thoughts' and 'sympathies' will always remain with the 'victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.'