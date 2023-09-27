England star Ben Stokes has insisted that his side is ready to defend their title in the 2023 World Cup.

Speaking in a recent interview, Stokes said that it was not "arrogance" to believe that England are favourites to win the upcoming 50-over World Cup, which is due to begin on Oct. 5 in India. The English Test skipper reckons the defending champions hold an edge in terms of experience and depth, which he believes not many teams in the tournament have.

"I don't think it's arrogance to say we're a very good team. We're in the mix. And what we now have in our favour, I think, is the experience of huge games – an edge against sides who don't play as many," Stokes said in an interview.

With many cricketers inclining towards lucrative T20 leagues and prioritising them over their respective national sides, Stokes suggested that he still takes pride in representing England over a franchise team.

"I know franchise T20 cricket means a lot more players have been exposed to those situations; it's great for that. But it doesn't come close to wearing your country's shirt, billions watching, knowing if you lose, you're out," the 32-year-old cricketer added.

At present, England are undoubtedly the most dominant team in white-ball cricket, being the current champions in both the ODI and T20I World Cup. Now, they have a chance to become just the third team, after the West Indies and Australia, to defend the ODI World Cup.

Stokes, who retired from ODI cricket last year, recently came out of retirement just before the 2023 World Cup. Notably, the left-handed batter won the Player of the Match award in the final of the previous edition, which England won in front of their home crowd in 2019. It was his all-round performance that helped England get over the line in the final that went all the way down to the wire.

The English Test captain again played a crucial role in helping England win the T20 World Cup in Australia. It was Stokes' maiden T20 World Cup victory, while it was overall England's second World T20 title.

Stokes is going to have a hectic next couple of years. Following the 2023 Cricket World Cup, the all-rounder will be captaining the English side in a five-match Test series against India. It is going to be a big assignment for the side, considering they have won just a single Test on Indian soil since 2012.