Paris Saint-Germain were 0-2 down before staging an impressive comeback to hold Real Madrid 2-2 at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night in a UEFA Champions League encounter. It was a thoroughly entertaining clash between the two European heavyweights who are already qualified for the knockout phase.

Karim Benzema had a night to remember as he scored twice to take Real 2-0 up in the match. His efficient close-range finish along with a successful header ensured that Los Blancos created pressure on the French side. Benzema completed his 64th Champions League goal and booked the fourth position on the all-time top goalscorers list.

However, Real Madrid wouldn't be happy after they conceded a goal because of a mix-up in their defence. Kylian Mbappe didn't let the opportunity go to waste, as the French World Champion scored in the 81st minute to keep his team alive in the game. Two minutes later, Pablo Sarabia fired an equaliser.

As usual, Real was ahead in terms of ball possession but PSG wasn't far behind. The Madrid side was dominant on-field but their defensive mistakes will be a worrying factor for manager Zinedine Zidane as they now prepare for the knockouts.

CBS Sports claims that Mbappe's goal last night was the easiest that he scored throughout this year, courtesy of Real's defensive error.

Gareth Bale came as a replacement for Eden Hazard. The former Chelsea star suffered a twisted ankle and left the field. He was fouled by his Belgium team-mate Thomas Meunier.

Bale, on his arrival on the pitch, almost scored during injury time but his free-kick hit the post. Had he netted the ball, Real Madrid could have secured a dramatic win. In the process, Real fans would have forgotten the past controversies associated with the Welshman. But fate was not completely on Bale's side last night.

The French champions will now finish on top of the Group A points table, irrespective of what happens in their next Champions League group tie. Real's knock-out berth was booked after Club Brugge drew 1-1 with Galatasaray. Los Blancos will end their Group campaign in the second position.

Los Blancos will now play Club Brugge on 11th December at the Jan Breydel Stadium in Belgium. PSG takes on Galatasaray at home on the same date.