The BET 2020 celebrated the achievements of African Americans and other American minorities in the field of entertainment, music, sports, television, and movies. The ceremony that was held virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and marks the twentieth anniversary of the awards on-air and fortieth anniversary of Black Entertainment Television. The show was simulcasted via CBS.

The nominations were announced two weeks prior to the broadcast and were led by Drake with six nominations, though he won only one award. He was followed by Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch with five nominations each. Both received two awards each.

Meanwhile, the Beyoncé was honoured with the Humanitarian Award, and her daughter Blue Ivy, eight, received her first award ever. Apart from the award ceremony, the first-ever virtual BET awards featured some memorable moments as number of star performers including Alicia Keys, Chloe x Halle, DaBaby, D Smoke, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Jonathan McReynolds, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, SiR, Summer Walker, Usher, and Wayne Brady.

Following is the complete list of BET 2020 winners:

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Lizzo

Best Male R&B/ Pop Artist

Chris Brown

Best Group

Migos

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

DaBaby

Best New Artist

Roddy Ricch

Album of the Year

"Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial" – Roddy Ricch

Video of the Year

DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – "Higher"

Coca-Cola Viewers' Choice Award

Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign– "Hot Girl Summer"

Best Collaboration

Chris Brown Ft. Drake - "NO GUIDANCE"

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Kirk Franklin – "Just for Me"

BET Her Award

Beyoncé featuring Blue Ivy, WizKid & Saint Jhn – "Brown Skin Girl"

Video Director of the Year

Teyana Taylor

Best Movie

Queen & Slim

Best Actress

Issa Rae

Best Actor

Michael B. Jordan

Young Stars Award

Marsai Martin

Congrats to @simone_biles for taking home the Sportswoman of the Year Award presented by @Wheaties #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/x3oe9Wsaig — BET (@BET) June 29, 2020

Sportswoman of the Year

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year

LeBron James

Best International Act

Burna Boya (Nigeria)

Viewer's Choice: Best New International Act

Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)

Recipients of the awards in the Special Awards category are:

Beyoncé: Humanitarian Award

Shine A Light Award Honoree Recipients: DJ D-Nice (Club Quarantine), Swizz Beatz & Timbaland (Verzuz TV)