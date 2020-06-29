The BET 2020 celebrated the achievements of African Americans and other American minorities in the field of entertainment, music, sports, television, and movies. The ceremony that was held virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and marks the twentieth anniversary of the awards on-air and fortieth anniversary of Black Entertainment Television. The show was simulcasted via CBS.
The nominations were announced two weeks prior to the broadcast and were led by Drake with six nominations, though he won only one award. He was followed by Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch with five nominations each. Both received two awards each.
Meanwhile, the Beyoncé was honoured with the Humanitarian Award, and her daughter Blue Ivy, eight, received her first award ever. Apart from the award ceremony, the first-ever virtual BET awards featured some memorable moments as number of star performers including Alicia Keys, Chloe x Halle, DaBaby, D Smoke, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Jonathan McReynolds, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, SiR, Summer Walker, Usher, and Wayne Brady.
Following is the complete list of BET 2020 winners:
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Lizzo
Best Male R&B/ Pop Artist
Chris Brown
Best Group
Migos
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Megan Thee Stallion
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
DaBaby
Best New Artist
Roddy Ricch
Album of the Year
"Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial" – Roddy Ricch
Video of the Year
DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – "Higher"
Coca-Cola Viewers' Choice Award
Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign– "Hot Girl Summer"
Best Collaboration
Chris Brown Ft. Drake - "NO GUIDANCE"
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Kirk Franklin – "Just for Me"
BET Her Award
Beyoncé featuring Blue Ivy, WizKid & Saint Jhn – "Brown Skin Girl"
Video Director of the Year
Teyana Taylor
Best Movie
Queen & Slim
Best Actress
Issa Rae
Best Actor
Michael B. Jordan
Young Stars Award
Marsai Martin
Sportswoman of the Year
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year
LeBron James
Best International Act
Burna Boya (Nigeria)
Viewer's Choice: Best New International Act
Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)
Recipients of the awards in the Special Awards category are:
Beyoncé: Humanitarian Award
Shine A Light Award Honoree Recipients: DJ D-Nice (Club Quarantine), Swizz Beatz & Timbaland (Verzuz TV)