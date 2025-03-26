A caller to The Dr John Delony Show recently stunned viewers with a surprising revelation about her marriage. Speaking to the relationship and mental health expert on his YouTube programme, the woman explained that her husband of more than three years had listed their two-year-old child—not her—as the primary beneficiary of his life insurance policy.

Taken aback, host Dr Delony asked the caller to confirm the details. She reiterated that her husband had bypassed her entirely, choosing instead to leave the full benefits of the policy to their toddler in the event of his death. While some parents believe this decision secures their children's future—providing for education, daily expenses and life goals—it is not without complications, especially when minors are involved.

Can a Spouse Override the Beneficiary Decision?

In many cases, spouses are named the primary beneficiary of a life insurance policy by default. However, policies can be changed, and depending on the state in which the couple resides, legal protections may—or may not—support the spouse's claim.

In the United States, several states—including California, Washington, and Nevada—have community property laws that grant spouses special rights to a deceased partner's estate. Generally speaking, a life insurance payout is considered separate from an estate unless the policy is explicitly written 'in trust'. But in community property states such as Arizona, Idaho, Louisiana, New Mexico, Texas, and Wisconsin, the surviving spouse may be entitled to 50% of the death benefit—even if someone else is named as the beneficiary.

This means insurance providers in those states might be required to split the payout between the legal spouse and the named beneficiary, depending on the legal interpretation of shared marital assets.

Why Naming a Minor as Beneficiary Is Legally Complex

Although it may sound noble to designate a child as the recipient of a life insurance policy, it presents logistical and legal hurdles. In the majority of US states, minors cannot directly receive life insurance payouts until they reach the age of 18—or 21 in some jurisdictions.

If a policyholder passes away before their child reaches adulthood, the funds will not automatically transfer to the minor. Instead, the court may appoint a guardian or custodian to manage the money on the child's behalf. Ideally, a parent would name a trusted adult custodian in the policy documentation; otherwise, the matter would go to probate court for a judge to decide.

This process not only delays access to the funds but may also create tension within families, particularly if the surviving parent is not the named beneficiary or guardian.

A Will Isn't Enough to Override a Life Insurance Policy

It's important to understand that the named beneficiary on a life insurance policy takes precedence over instructions in a will. Even if the husband were to declare in his will that his wife should receive the proceeds, the insurance company is legally bound to follow the named beneficiary on the policy unless instructed otherwise through formal legal changes.

In rare cases, it may be possible to contest the designation—particularly if fraud, coercion, or legal ambiguities are involved—but such challenges must be resolved through the courts, and there's no guarantee of success.

How to Protect Your Child's Financial Future Without Overlooking Your Spouse

For those who want to provide for their child while avoiding legal pitfalls, establishing a trust may be the safest and most effective route. The trust can name the child as a beneficiary and assign a trustee to manage the life insurance payout according to the deceased's wishes. This method not only ensures proper management of the funds but also eliminates the need for probate and court intervention.

Alternatively, policyholders can name their spouse as the primary beneficiary, with the child listed as a contingent beneficiary. This allows the spouse to oversee the child's financial needs while still granting the child access to the funds in the event the spouse is no longer alive.

Final Thoughts

While the intention behind naming a child as a life insurance beneficiary may be commendable, it's essential to understand the legal ramifications and potential consequences. As the woman on Dr John Delony's show discovered, a seemingly small financial decision can have a major emotional and legal impact—especially when the people most affected weren't consulted.

If you're navigating life insurance planning, it's wise to seek legal advice to ensure your loved ones are cared for in the way you truly intend. Proper planning today can prevent heartache, confusion and conflict tomorrow.