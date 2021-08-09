In a social media post on Friday, Bob Odenkirk told his fans that he is feeling great after suffering from a heart-related incident on the set of his show "Better Call Saul" two weeks ago.

"I am doing great. I've had my very own 'It's a wonderful life' week of people insisting I make the world slightly better," the 58-year old wrote on Twitter.

"Wow! Thank you, I love everyone right now but let's keep expectations reasonable!" he added.

The update comes after he first released a statement following reports that he had collapsed while filming a scene on the upcoming season of "Better Call Saul" in New Mexico. The incident happened on July 27, and he was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A day after news broke of Odenkirk's collapse, his son Nate took to Twitter to assure fans that his father is "going to be okay."

The actor also later shared his gratitude to everyone for their messages of support and well wishes. In a tweet, he thanked "family and friends who have surrounded" him on that week. He also expressed his gratitude "for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care" for him.

"It's overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much," he wrote.

The "Nobody" star then revealed that he has suffered from a "small heart attack." But assured that he is "going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery." He also thanked "AMC and SONYs support and help throughout" his ordeal, which he described as "next-level." He then told everyone that he is "going to take a beat to recover" but assured that he "will be back soon."

Odenkirk also received well-wishes from celebrity pals following news of his heart attack. Comedian David Cross tweeted, "I will share what I know when I can but Bob is one of the strongest people I know both physically and spiritually. He WILL get through this." Meanwhile, his former "Breaking Bad" co-star Bryan Cranston asked fans to "take a moment" to think about Odenkirk and "send positive thoughts and prayers his way."