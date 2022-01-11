Betty White suffered a stroke six days before she died in her sleep on Dec. 31, 2021, at her home in Los Angeles, California. She was 99 years old.

Her death certificate obtained by CNN showed her cause of death as a cerebrovascular accident, which is the medical term for a stroke. This means a loss of blood flow to a part of the brain that results in brain tissue damage due to a lack of oxygen.

In her honour, there will be a nationwide movie event on what would have been her 100th birthday on Jan. 17. The film, which will reportedly be shown in 900 theatres, will chronicle her day-to-day life and highlight her work as an animal rights advocate.

According to White's long-time friend and agent Jeff Witjas, she "died peacefully in her sleep at her home." He denied rumors that she died after getting a COVID-19 booster shot.

"People are saying her death was related to getting a booster shot three days earlier but that is not true. She died of natural causes. Her death should not be politicized—that is not the life she lived," Witjas said in a statement to E! News.

He also debunked a manipulated quote in which White had allegedly told her fans that she got the booster shot on Dec. 28. Social media users circulated the message which read, "Eat healthy and get all your vaccines. I just got boosted today.' - Betty White, Dec. 28th, 2021." Witjas corrected that "Betty never said this."

He shared that the actress never feared death because she believed that it would reunite her with her husband. Witjas told the publication, "I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again." The pair married in 1963 and he passed away in 1981.

In one of her final interviews, White had joked that her secret to a long life was to "avoid anything green." She also admitted that she felt "so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good" at her age.