Jason Priestly said that he does not know who told Jessica Alba that she was not allowed to make eye contact with the stars of "Beverly Hills 90210" during Tuesday's radio interview with Roz & Mocha.

The 51-year-old "Private Eyes" star revealed that the "Don't look at the stars of the show" was never an edict that came down on the series. He said that none of his co-stars thought that they "were MC Hammer." However, he agreed with the hosts' suggestion that there may have been people who thought of them that way and "did that preemptively" because they thought it is what they wanted.

"Apparently somebody did because they thought that was a thing to do," Priestly said on KiSS 92.5's "The Roz & Mocha Show."

"I don't know what Jessica Alba's experience was coming on our show as a guest star. I know that certainly I never would have made her feel that way," the actor continued and explained that he always goes out of his way to make sure that guest stars on "Beverly Hills 90210" feel welcome.

"I would always go and talk to them and make sure they knew that this was a place where we wanted them to succeed because I'd been on enough sets as a guest star and I always appreciated it when the regulars on the set came and made me feel that way," Priestly added.

Alba revealed in an interview on "Hot Ones" that she guest-starred on Season 8 as pregnant teen named Leanne for two episodes. She called it "really strange" that she could not make eye contact since she had to shoot a scene with them.

"It was like, 'You're not allowed to make eye contact with any one of the cast members or you'll be thrown off the set,'" she said.

Priestly admitted that he does not remember working with Alba on "Beverly Hills 90210." She was in a storyline that had nothing to do with him so he does not know about her experience on the show. Still, he said he is "sorry that had happened to her" despite it being "really incongruous with everything else that happened" on the series.