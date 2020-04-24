Beyoncé has joined hands with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to provide help for coronavirus relief efforts.

Beyoncé's charitable initiative "BeyGOOD" has partnered with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's "#Startsmall" to donate $6 million to assist organisations who are providing mental wellness services to people suffering from the consequences of coronavirus pandemic.

The fund will go towards local community-based organisations like UCLA, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (particularly in New York, Houston, New Orleans, and Detroit), the United Memorial Medical Center, Bread of Life, Mathew 25, and more.

A statement released on BeyGOOD's website read: "Communities of color are suffering by epic proportions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many families live in underserved areas with homes that make it harder to practice social distancing. Communities that were already lacking funds for education, health, and housing are now faced with alarming infection rates and fatalities. And these communities lack access to testing and equitable healthcare."

"Beyoncé's BeyGOOD is supporting organisations that are on the ground 24/7, including United Memorial Center, Bread of Life, Matthew 25 and others, to address these dire needs in some of the hardest-hit areas, providing basic necessities, including food, water, cleaning supplies, medicines, face masks, and personal hygiene items. Void of these basic necessities, mental burdens are also accelerated," the statement further informed.

The charity organisations noted that "these are unprecedented times and it will take our collective efforts to make a difference."

The "Irreplaceable" singer had earlier also spoken about how the COVID-19 has "severely affected" the African-American communities since the community makes up a "disproportionate" part of the essential workforce, reports Mail Online. In an appearance on "One World: Together at Home" concert on Saturday, the 38-year-old said, "This virus is killing black people at an alarmingly high rate here in America. Those with preexisting conditions are at an even higher risk."

Dorsey had earlier partnered with Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation to donate $4.2m for those who have suffered an increase in domestic violence in quarantine. The duo pledged to contribute $2.1 million each to the Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles to help manage the domestic violence crisis.