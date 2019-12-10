Beyoncé is tired of people checking on her pregnancy status and wants to tell them to get off her ovaries.

In a recent interview with Elle, Beyonce spoke about her journey through pregnancy, motherhood, and painful miscarriages, and also provided rare insights into how she survived some of the most trying times in her life.

The R&B superstar is gracing the cover of the January issue of Elle. In the candid "Ask me anything" interview for the magazine, when asked what is the question that she hates to answer, the 38-year-old answered: "Are you pregnant?" and added, "Get off my ovaries!"

When a fan asked her through Instagram if she was disappointed at not winning an award for "Lemonade", the singer said: "I began to search for deeper meaning when life began to teach me lessons I didn't know I needed. Success looks different to me now. I learned that all pain and loss is, in fact, a gift."

The "Irreplaceable" hitmaker further opened up about the valuable lesson her miscarriages taught her and said: "Having miscarriages taught me that I had to mother myself before I could be a mother to someone else. Then I had Blue, and the quest for my purpose became so much deeper. I died and was reborn in my relationship, and the quest for self became even stronger. It's difficult for me to go backward. Being "number one was no longer my priority."

Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z have always been private about their personal lives. However, in a 2013 documentary "Life Is But a Dream," Beyoncé revealed her miscarriage and described it as "the saddest thing I've ever been through." The musician couple is now parents to three children: Blue Ivy, 7, and twins Rumi and Sir, 2.

The 23-time Grammy-winner also revealed that balancing work and life has become the "most stressful thing" in her life. The former "Destiny's Child" member said: Making sure I am present for my kids—dropping Blue off at school, taking Rumi and Sir to their activities, making time for date nights with my husband, and being home in time to have dinner with my family—all while running a company can be challenging."

"Juggling all of those roles can be stressful, but I think that's life for any working mom," the singer said.