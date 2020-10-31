Beyonce has decided to give herself "permission to focus on my joy." The singer is using the time she has got this year to make memories with her family. The 34-year-old opened up about her achievements, coronavirus pandemic in an interview as she covered British Vogue as part of its new special December 2020 issue.

Beyonce said in the British Vogue interview with editor-in-chief Edward Enninful that now she wants to spend more time with her husband Jay-Z and their three children - Blue Ivy, eight, and twins Rumi and Sir Carter, three. All these years, right from the time she was 15, Beyonce has been focusing on building her legacy and representing her culture. She now wants to "slow down and shed stressful things"after 24 years in the music industry.

When it comes to elevate black and African voices in her creative life, her children have been her "biggest inspiration".

For one of the covers, Beyonce looks sensational in a sheer black Thierry Mugler bodysuit. It statement bodysuit took more than 100 hours to sew, and has 64 panels, a high-neck, built in gloves and socks. The suit was developed with creative director, Casey Cadwallader, since 2017. Beyonce smoulders to the camera and lifts her leg in the air.

For another cover, the singer looks gorgeous in a lime green unitard with a built in bustier. Beyonce teamed the outfit with a matching chiffon cape and bucket hat. The superstar accessorised her look with a gold statement necklace and matching heels.

For yet another cover, Beyonce oozes sophistication in an Alexander McQueen evening jacket with red ruffled detailing at the sides and a pair of tights. Her blonde locks are styled in a sleek sweptback hairdo. She accessorised her look with gold jewellery and black patent heels.

Talking about the coronavirus pandemic she said: "Absolutely changed. It would be difficult to experience life in a pandemic and the current social unrest and not be changed. I have learnt that my voice is clearer when I am still."

She added" "I truly cherish this time with my family, and my new goal is to slow down and shed stressful things from my life.

Beyonce has been photographed by 21-year-old Kennedi Carter, who is the youngest photographer to shoot any cover star for British Vogue in its 104-year history. The December issue of the British Vogue will be available on the stands on Friday, Nov. 6.