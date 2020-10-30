Beyoncé's latest Ivy Park x Adidas gear finally dropped online on Thursday, but sold out within just a few minutes, leaving fans disappointed at not being able to buy from the coveted collection.

Beyoncé's second of her famed Ivy Park x Adidas apparel collection, named "The Drip 2 Collection," launched on the official Adidas site, ASOS, and Finish Line this week. The line consists of gender-neutral athleisure and streetwear pieces in inclusive sizing, ranging from XXXS to 4X. The Grammy-winner had teased the release of the collection through her social media accounts last week, simply writing "DRIP 2 October 30." She has also been sharing photos of herself in pieces from the collection.

However, the online store went empty within just a few minutes of going up. Even though the collection is expected to hit the stores on Friday, fans have been taking to social media to express their regret about not being able to get their hands on it online.

"Did i just cry seeing that the items I had in my cart say sold out . sure did not doing well," a devastated Twitter user posted, while another commented: "Beyoncé fans are experiencing what it's like to be a fan of supreme/sneakers lol s**t sells out before you can even put it in your cart. #IvyPark."

"Nooowwwwww! IM UPSET! HOW was this even possible? #IvyPark #IvyParkXAdidas #Beyonce," a third Twitter user wrote alongside a video of her checking out with her products before the page declared all the items in her shopping cart have been sold out. Another user asked how did all of Ivy Park sell out in "thirty damn seconds."

The first instalment of the athleisure line which was launched nine months ago had also sold out almost immediately. One notable change added to the second collection is the addition of inclusive sizing, ranging from XXXS to 4X, and gender-neutral performance gear.

According to a press release by the brand, "'Drip 2' pushes the boundaries of performance wear – effortlessly functional, relentlessly stylish, and always inclusive, the range gives the wearer everything they need to own the gym to life transition, across a selection of inclusive sizing and gender-neutral apparel and accessories."