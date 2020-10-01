Beyonce's "Black is King" album shoot may have become a debatable topic in Shelter Island. A resident of the town island in the New York state has reportedly filed a case against the town council for allowing the songstress to "secretly shoot" a video at the island's historical site.

According to Page Six, the filming took place at Sylvester Manor, the former home of slave trader Nathaniel Sylvester. The historical site in question is referred to as a "sacred ground" by Mike Gaynor, the Shelter Island resident who has filed a case against the town council.

Submitting the documents to the court, Gaynor has claimed that the Grammy-winner and production studio Disney did not seek permission to film her highly anticipated visual album "Black is King."

Gaynor, who resides in the neighbouring house, calls Sylvestor "top a-hole and CEO of a worldwide slave-hunting and trading operation." However, he insists that a place is an important place of respect because "slaves were buried there." He has been devoted to the maintenance of the Manor. He donated $30,000 in 2019 to the Manor.

"I have official confirmation from the town clerk that no permits were obtained," Gaynor told the publication. "I was deeply offended when I learned that The Manor took money from Disney to allow the film... on what is without argument on wholly sacred ground. Please know that there are at least 200+ enslaved Africans and Manhasset Indians buried on their land and so that's just not a place where you film a dance-off."

The lawsuit was filed in New York Supreme Court against the town, all of the town trustees, and the Community Preservation Fund board's member. Gaynor insists that the council members "knowingly" allowed Beyonce to conduct filming of her album. Also, it was confirmed that Manor had hosted the "Lemonade" hitmaker in August.

"Black is King" is a musical film and visual album directed, written, and executive produced by Beyonce. It is said to be a visual companion to the 2019 album "The Lion King: The Gift." It revolves around the life of a young African prince who was banished from his kingdom after the death of his father.