There is a huge number of bizarre conspiracy theories out there in the world, but QAnon, which alleges that a cabal of Satanic, cannibalistic pedophiles operates a global child sex trafficking ring which conspired against former United States President Donald Trump during his term in office, easily takes the cake due to the popularity it has achieved. From suggesting that John F. Kennedy is still alive to claiming that current President Joe Biden is a robot, the followers of the far-right conspiracy theory believe in the craziest things.

Pizzagate

It is believed that QAnon is a "big-budget sequel" of Pizzagate, a conspiracy theory that went viral during the 2016 presidential elections claiming that Hillary Clinton and John Podesta were running a child sex ring in the basement of the Comet Ping Pong pizzeria in Washington DC. It had ended with a believer, Edgar Maddison Welch, firing at the restaurant with an AR-15 rifle with three bullets striking its walls, doors, and a desk, reports The Sun.

John F. Kennedy's assassination

QAnon supporters believe that the United States President was assassinated on November 22, 1963, because he was set to reveal the existence of the "deep state" of government which according to them is controlled by Satan-worshipping pedophiles, including high-ranking Democrats and A-list stars. Another bizarre theory claims that JFK faked his own death, is still alive and well at the age of 104, and will be named as Trump's Vice President when he returns to office.

9/11 attack

The theorists claim the attacks on the World Trade Center buildings in 2001 were an "inside job" by the US government, orchestrated to justify the war in Afghanistan that followed in 2003.

Joe Biden is a robot

The popular and strange theory claims that Biden is actually a malfunctioning robot wearing human-like skin, which is why he wears a mask all the time as his mouth doesn't move correctly when he talks.

Andrechrome

The QAnoners claim that the blood of kidnapped children is being harvested by liberal elites for a drug called adrenochrom, a simple chemical in reality, but according to them it offers a psychedelic experience and even holds the promise of immortality and eternal youth for those who consume it.

George Soros

The dangerous anti-semitic theory claims George Soros is a former Nazi who wants to destroy the US, and pays people to protest against Trump.

Lizard People

This theory, which dates back to the late 1990s, was coined by British conspiracy theorist David Icke. Icke alleged that "the same interconnecting bloodlines have controlled the planet for thousands of years," and blood-drinking reptilians of extraterrestrial origin had been controlling the world for centuries. Illuminati, a fictitious group of world leaders that conspiracy theorists believe control the world, are also the by-products of the lizard people.

Though QAnon does not directly propagate the theory, it uses the same idea that the world is being "controlled by Evil blood-drinking elites that are responsible for all the evil in the world."

Serpent DNA

Matthew Coleman, a surfing instructor from Santa Barbara who is described as a doting father by his family and friends, killed his two children with a speargun last month due to his belief in the QAnon theory. He told the police that his wife has "serpent DNA," which she passed on to their children, and the kids needed to be killed to save the world as they would have grown up to be monsters.

A poll by Ipsos in December last year found that 17 percent of Americans at least believe QAnon's core falsehood about the pedophile cabal.