Real Madrid said that Eden Hazard's surgery was successful. Dr. Eugene Curry has operated on the footballer at the Carrell Clinic in Dallas, USA

It's understood that Hazard can't play for at least the next two or three months. Real should be thankful for this optimistic forecast. If it holds true, Hazard could be available during the final phase of the ongoing season.

Real Madrid's statement reads, "Eden Hazard has successfully undergone surgery today in Dallas on a fracture in the fibula of his right foot. The operation was supervised by Real Madrid Medical Services. Hazard will now remain under observation until he gets the all-clear to begin his rehabilitation process."

The Spanish season will end on May 24 when Real Madrid plays Leganes. In May, Real has four other La Liga encounters against Athletic Club (May 3), Alaves (May 10), Granada on (May 13) and Villarreal (May 17).

In the UEFA Champions League, Real is trailing behind Manchester City 1-2 after the first leg of their round-of-16 tie. If Los Blancos successfully mount a comeback and reach the final of the Champions League, they may get Hazard's services on the night of May 31.

Last month, Hazard came off the field during his club's 0-1 defeat against Levante because of a broken right foot. That was only his second start after coming to Madrid. Before that, he remained out of play for almost three months due to a fracture in the same foot.

Last summer, the Belgian joined Real Madrid from Chelsea for 89 million euros. But his first year in Spain was turbulent.

Just a day before the season started, he got a thigh injury while training. He returned in September but struggled to regain fitness and rhythm.

As soon as Hazard appeared to have found his form, he suffered a fracture in November. He has only played 15 games for Real this season and scored one goal.

Only time will tell if Hazard could find his peak form and fitness before UEFA Euro 2020 starts this summer. The European championship will kick off on June 12. On June 13, Belgium plays their first Group B game against Russia in Saint Petersburg.