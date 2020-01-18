Fans of "Big Little Lies" will be disappointed as there may not be a third season soon. Nicole Kidman said there is still nothing in the works for a return to Monterey in the immediate future. She was speaking at the Television Critics Association press tour of her limited series "The Undoing".

The 52-year-old actress has teamed up with "Big Little Lies" writer David E Kelley for the six-part limited series, Daily Mail reports. While Kelley didn't reply to reporters' questions, Nicole Kidman told why viewers shouldn't hold their breath just yet.

"We would love to but there are ideas that are further on down the track... we've been so focused on (The Undoing)," she said. She spoke about her and her co-star Reese Witherspoon's busy schedules and other project commitments. Kidman told about Laura Dern, who just received an Oscar nomination for "Marriage Story" and also appears in "Little Women."

"Right now look at Laura, I don't think we'd ever get Laura back. She's working in so many different things right now," said the mother-of-four.

Zoe Kravitz currently stars in Hulu's adaptation of "High Fidelity". She has also been cast as the Catwoman in "The Batman".

"So I think everyone's working in incredibly good places, which is lovely thing to have come out of that show," Kidman said. "Hopefully we can all collide again at some point," Kidman said.

"The Undoing" stars Hugh Grant and Noma Dumezweni, and director/executive producer Susanne Bier. Kidman, who is an executive producer, essays the role of a successful therapist. She is married to Grant's character.

ðŸŒŸ Nicole Kidman attends the TCA Winter Press Tour to promote her new HBO miniseries, The Undoing, this past Wednesday. #HughGrant #DonaldSutherland pic.twitter.com/Myyb6atIrs — Nicole Kidman (@NicoleKidman) January 17, 2020

"This hopefully is juicy and fun. It is meant to be really fun. I love how each episode ends in a particular way. One of the beauties of TV, particularly limited television, is you can craft these so hopefully people go, 'I gotta watch the next one.' And then the other great thing is HBO doesn't let you watch the next one immediately, which is a tough thing in this day and age," said the actress.

Not revealing anything about "Big Little Lies" Kelley hinted that he's "mindful" as a storyteller that "the public has so much to watch. There's a burden on 'why should they tune in to you?' We try to live up to the entertainment burden."