Juventus will likely sell Paulo Dybala just one year after the club refused to let him depart. The Argentine forward was linked with Tottenham Hotspur during the last year's summer transfer window. The Italian giants might be willing to let him go if it means a huge financial boost for the team.

The Spurs were trying their best to sign the Juve star last year. However, he chose to stay at the Allianz Arena. The 26-year-old Argentine had previously turned down a transfer move to Manchester United, since he was more interested in Tottenham. In the end, none of the clubs could finalise a deal.

Eventually, Dybala stayed with Juve and fought hard for his place in Maurizio Sarri's starting XI. As of now, it seems that his move paid off for the Bianconeri. Dybala scored 12 goals in 31 games for Juventus across all competitions, along with registering 11 successful assists. The Argentine appears to have found his identity playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, and he doesn't seem to be slowing down.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Juventus is trying to sign Paul Pogba. The deal, if finalised, could be a huge monetary blow for the Serie A title defenders. Manchester United insisted that they would not fall prey to any negotiations, as they are all set to stick to Pogba's valuation of more than £150 million.

Now, Juve will be keen to finance a deal to sign Pogba. It means, they will now have to sell one or more of their big names. Dybala is one of the footballers whom the Italian side might consider selling. Dybala is often considered to be Juventus' most valuable player next to Cristiano Ronaldo. Hence, they can potentially get a massive fee if they sell him.

The Spurs will be happy to finally sign the Argentine. Tottenham is desperate to come out of their current striker crisis. Harry Kane has sustained an injury while the Korean icon Son Heung-min broke his arm during Sunday's game against Aston Villa. He is set to miss the rest of this season.

Pogba now has 18 more months left on his contract with United. He joined the Red Devils from Juventus in 2016, in exchange for a then-world-record fee of £89.3 million. United holds the option of extending the contract until June 2022. In that scenario, Juve might have to wait further to re-sign the 26-year-old World Champion footballer.