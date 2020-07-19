Big Sean is still reeling from the death of his ex- fiancée Naya Rivera. He paid a heartfelt tribute to her on his Instagram, on Friday. The rapper was engaged to the "Glee" star from October 2013 to April 2014.

"I can't believe this is real. I'm praying for you and your family," Big Sean wrote in a touching tribute to Naya Rivera. The 32-year-old rapper has broken his silence about the death of the 33-year-old actress.

"Rest In Peace Naya, God Bless your Soul!" wrote Sean wrote in an emotional tribute. The rapper praised his ex-fiancée for saving her son in her final moments as well as her contribution to the representation of queer people on television.

"Thank you for blessing us all with your talent and presence. you are a hero! Not just because of how you saved your son, also because of the barriers you knocked down for so many people to make them feel confident in themselves and to stand tall and be proud when they couldn't achieve that on their own," Sean said. "I appreciate and cherish everything that ever happened between us for making me wiser and a better person."

Sean admitted that he was still coming to terms with the loss of Rivera. "I'm still grieving and in shock, I can't believe this is real. I'm praying for you and your family," he continued, adding that he know Rivera is "watching over them and protecting them." "Rest In Peace Naya," he wrote.

In his tribute post Sean added a black-and-white photograph of Rivera. This apart he also included a picture of the actress and her son together, locked in a loving embrace.

Three months after their split in 2014, Rivera announced she had tied the knot with Ryan Dorsey. They welcomed their son Josey in 2015. However the couple finalised their divorce in June 2018.

Rivera accidentally drowned while swimming at Lake Piru in Venture County, California. Her four-year-old son Josey was there along with her on the boating trip. Authorities received the body of the actress from the lake on July 13, five days after she was reported to be missing.

On Monday, authorities said that they believe Rivera died saving Josey.