After five days of search and rescue operation, Naya Rivera's body was discovered in Lake Piru. The Ventura Sheriff's Department confirmed the tragicnews in a press conference on Monday.

"Glee" star went missing on Wednesday, July 7 after a boating trip to Lake Piru, located in Los Padres National Forest and Topatopa Mountains of Ventura County, California. She was accompanied by her four-year-old son Josey. The mother-sun duo had rented a boat for their trip. Unfortunately, Josey was later discovered asleep on the pontoon boat alone later in the afternoon. He was wearing a life jacket and remained unharmed.

Sheriff William Ayub from Ventura County Sheriff department revealed the details in the press conference held at 2:00 pm on Monday. After days of search by the Ventura County Sheriff along with multiple teams of professional search and rescue personnel, the 33-year-old star was found in the "north-eastern portion of the lake," as quoted by Elle.

He explained that the depth of the water in the area where her body was discovered was between 35 to 60 feet and the surface of the lake was covered with heavy bushes and trees. The pair reportedly left the dock at approximately 1 PM. At the time, they both were chatting with their family through a video call.

The news conference has concluded. Sheriff Ayub has confirmed the body recovered at Lake Piru today was Naya Rivera. Our hearts go out to her family, friends and fans during this difficult time. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of her death. July 13, 2020

As informed by her son, they both went swimming in the lake, and she helped him get back on the boat. He went on to describe that when he looked back, his mother disappeared.

More details about how she ended up drowning in the lake still remains a mystery.

"It would be speculation to say at this point [how her son got on the boat but not herself]. There are a lot of currents on the lake that appear particularly in the afternoon. We believe it was mid-afternoon when she disappeared, the idea being that perhaps the boat started drifting. It was unanchored. And she mustered enough energy to get her son back on the boat but not enough to save herself. The son was in the water, yes," Sheriff Ayub continued. The police negated the possibility of any foul play.

Rivera started her acting career early in life. She was four when she appeared on the 1991 CBS sitcom "The Royal Family." She also made appearances in "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" and "Family Matters." However, she was best known for her "Glee" character Santana Lopez.