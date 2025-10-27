US President Donald Trump has publicly accused technology and philanthropic magnate Bill Gates of funding a 'chemical assault on the American people' and declared that Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates' 'days are numbered'.

The comment, circulating in a post on X shared by The People's Voice, a website known for publishing conspiracy-related content, came shortly after Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr was reported to be creating a federal task force to investigate 'chemtrails' and alleged weather-control programmes.

Kennedy's New Task Force Stirs Concern

According to a KFF Health News report, Kennedy plans to form a Chemtrails Task Force within the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The plan, supported by an internal agency memo and former officials, would direct the agency to explore theories that aeroplane vapour trails, known scientifically as contrails, contain toxic chemicals such as aluminium, barium, and strontium released under the guise of combating global warming.

An internal memo obtained by KFF Health News describes the task force as part of an investigation into 'climate and weather control.'

Kennedy, a longtime vaccine sceptic and environmental lawyer, has reportedly told aides he wants someone in HHS 'who's going to think only about that.'

HHS spokesperson Emily Hilliard said by email that the agency 'does not comment on future or potential policy decisions and task forces.'

Scientists Dismiss Theory as Baseless

Climate experts quickly dismissed the memo's assertions. Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, told KFF Health News that the idea 'doesn't get more tinfoil hat. They really believe toxins are being sprayed.'

The chemtrail conspiracy theory —the belief that condensation trails behind aircraft are actually deliberate chemical releases —has circulated online for decades but has been repeatedly debunked by scientists.

The US Environmental Protection Agency and NASA both state that contrails are simply ice crystals formed from water vapour emitted by jet engines at high altitude.

Trump's Endorsement Adds Political Weight

The X post quoting Trump claims he was recently briefed and now believes the streaks in the sky are part of a 'coordinated operation--a chemical assault on the American people funded by a shadow network tied to the world's most powerful elites.'

While Trump has not issued an official statement, his alleged comments align with the timing of Kennedy's reported HHS plans. They may give new political oxygen to long-standing fringe theories about geoengineering and chemical spraying.

Mainstream media outlets, however, have not confirmed that Trump made those remarks.

The claim appears to originate from The People's Voice, a site whose previous reports have been rated as false or misleading by fact-checking organisations.

Conspiracy Theories Gain Traction

Experts warn that such rhetoric risks legitimising disinformation within the US government.

KFF Health News reported that the proposed HHS task force illustrates 'how rumours and conspiracy theories can gain an air of legitimacy under the Trump administration, where unscientific ideas have unusual power to shape public health policy.'

Former HHS official Gray Delany, who helped draft the internal memo, told KFF Health News that Kennedy 'has expressed strong interest in chemtrails' and that applicants were being interviewed to lead the task force.

The memo also referenced 'stratospheric aerosol injection,' a real geoengineering concept that scientists have studied for its potential to reflect sunlight and cool the planet.

But experts stress that no such project exists on the scale alleged by conspiracy theorists.

Fact-checkers and Agencies Push Back

Independent watchdogs like PolitiFact have rated Kennedy's related statements as 'False' or 'Pants on Fire.'

It noted that there is no evidence that the Department of Defence and the Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) or any federal agency is spraying chemicals from planes.

DARPA officials have declined to comment on Kennedy's remarks made earlier this year on 'Dr Phil Primetime,' where he said the chemical spraying 'is done, we think, by DARPA.'

No Evidence Ties Gates to Alleged Chemical Programme

There is currently no credible evidence linking Bill Gates to any chemical spraying operations.

Gates has long been a target of online misinformation, particularly over his foundation's funding of vaccine and climate initiatives.

Reuters and other outlets have catalogued numerous false claims about Gates, none of which involve chemtrails.

The Bottom Line

The claim that Gates funded a chemical assault on America remains unsubstantiated, based solely on fringe online posts. There is no verifiable evidence linking Bill Gates to funding any chemical assault on the American public.

What is documented is that Robert F. Kennedy Jr., as HHS Secretary, plans to formalise a task force to explore 'chemtrails', a move that scientists warn could lend legitimacy to a long-discredited theory. The chemtrail/stratospheric spraying allegation remains unsupported by scientific data.

Yet both claims are gaining visibility and may shape public attitudes, policy debates and the reputations of major figures.