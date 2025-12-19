President Donald Trump's attempt to pin rising consumer prices on Democratic policies and claim sweeping economic progress under his leadership contradicts official inflation data and expert analysis.

In a primetime address from the White House, Trump asserted that Democratic policies had created high costs and that his administration was successfully reducing prices on many consumer goods. He demanded that the public attribute lingering economic pain to his political opponents.

Yet independent statistics reveal that inflation remains elevated and price pressures persist in the economy, challenging the president's central claims.

Trump's Address: Politics Meets Economics

In his national address, President Trump blamed Democrats for what he described as an 'inflation disaster' and said that essential goods such as turkey and eggs had dropped in price 'and everything else is falling rapidly'.

He framed the narrative as a turnaround from a crisis inherited from his predecessors and urged Americans to recognise his economic policies.

The White House's official statement echoed this claim, asserting that Democrats were responsible for high prices and that under Trump's leadership inflation was being cut 'by more than half' and real wages were rising.

It listed specific categories of goods alleged to have declined in price and showcased average price drops in everyday items.

However, his assertions that price declines are broad-based and rapid do not align with key measures used by economists to track inflation.

Official Data: Inflation Still Present

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), the standard measure of inflation compiled by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), shows that overall consumer prices are still rising year-on-year and have not fallen into a generalised decline.

According to BLS figures for September 2025, the CPI rose 3.0 % over the prior 12 months, indicating continued inflation rather than falling prices. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, also stood at about 3.0 %, signalling broad price pressures across the economy.

Furthermore, preliminary data suggest that inflation may have accelerated slightly toward the end of the year, with economists projecting a 3.1 % annual increase for November 2025, the highest in roughly 18 months. This would underscore persistent affordability challenges rather than a dramatic fall in prices.

The Federal Reserve, which uses inflation metrics to set monetary policy, recently noted that inflation remained above its long-term 2 % target, contributing to ongoing debate among policymakers about the appropriate interest-rate path.

Beyond A Simple Narrative

The inflation situation in the United States remains complex. While the era of the 9.1 % annual inflation peak in June 2022, the highest in decades, is widely documented, inflation has moderated substantially since then. Still, prices continue to rise, and many households feel persistent cost pressures.

Economists observe that inflation drivers extend beyond simple partisan policy choices. Factors such as global supply chain disruptions, tariff implementation, and broader monetary and fiscal conditions contribute to price dynamics. For example, some tariffs implemented in 2025 have been linked to higher costs on imported goods, which feed into inflation measurements.

Independent fact-checking organisations have noted that both political parties sometimes cherry-pick specific price movements, like a temporary decline in one category, to paint an overly positive or negative picture. An analysis found that not all prices are down and that inflation was far from 'dead', despite selective claims.

Trump has framed the economic situation as a contrast between Republican success and Democratic failure, reflecting partisan debates over economic messaging ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Economic data indicate that while inflation has declined from its peak levels, consumer prices remain elevated, and many Americans continue to feel the effects, complicating claims that prices are broadly falling or that one party is solely responsible for current conditions.