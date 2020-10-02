While the release date of the new James Bond movie "No Time to Die" has been pushed back, Billie Eilish has given a present to the Bond fans by dropping the video of the theme song in the film.

Billie Eilish released the videoof the theme song "No Time to Die" on Thursday, which is a long wait from the track's release in February before the outbreak of COVID-19 illness. The Daniel Kleinman-directed clip was presumably completed several months ago.

The video, which interweaves footage of the pop-star with scenes taken from the film, has been produced by her brother, Finneas, along with Stephen Lipson, orchestral arrangements by Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley, and guitar from Smiths co-founder Johnny Marr.

Eilish gives a torch-singer vibes in the video shot in black-and-white as she appears in the frame holding a retro mic. The 18-year-old elegantly sings in the entire video which shows a graphic of smoke framing her silhouette while she gives a heart-wrenching cry of "No time to die" towards the end.

At the age of 18, the "Bad Guy" hitmaker is the youngest artist to write and record a James Bond theme song. The Grammy-winner previously said about the experience: "It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour."

Finneas O'Connell added that writing the theme song for a Bond film is something he and his sister have been dreaming about doing their entire lives. He said: "There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of 'Goldfinger' and 'Live and Let Die.' We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007."

The video comes within a couple of weeks of the announcement that the release of the Daniel Craig-starring film has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Originally set for April, the film is now scheduled for a Nov. 20 release in the United States.