In what looked like an act of vindication against a former boss who passed him off for a significant promotion, a hedge fund billionaire acquired his ex-leader's Hamptons summer home for over $40 million, only to demolish it and build a mansion double its size in its place.

In 2010, David Tepper purchased the ocean-facing property in Sagaponack, New York, from John Corzine's ex-wife. He paid $43.5 million for the property, which was John Corzine's former summer getaway. This purchase made it the most expensive home in the Hamptons at the time.

The following summer, he demolished the 6,165-square-foot home to make way for a completely new and much larger mansion. By 2015, Tepper's grand vision was realised: a sprawling estate with a large pool, tennis court, and a spectacular ocean view.

The new 11,268-square-foot mansion was nearly twice the size of his one-time boss's property. Focusing on maximising the panorama, Cooper Robertson Architects, who was commissioned to design the new home, ensured the view could be appreciated from every room of Tepper's mansion.

Frustrated by a dune obstructing the sunset view from many rooms, Tepper ensured his new mansion offered unparalleled vistas. Boasting a large balcony with an extravagant dining area and hot tub alongside a rooftop terrace ideal for summer entertaining, the residence catered to enjoying the breathtaking sunsets Curbed Hamptons reported.

Tepper's Rise And Departure From Goldman Sachs

Tepper joined Goldman Sachs in the mid-1980s and quickly rose through the ranks. He reportedly played a critical role in the firm's survival during a financial crisis. According to a report by The Sydney Morning Herald, this success likely fueled his expectation of becoming a partner.

When passed over, Tepper blamed his division head, Corzine, with whom he had a known history of friction. Fueled by his disappointment over a promotion denial, Tepper departed Goldman Sachs to launch his own hedge fund, Appaloosa.

According to Business Insider, by 2015, Appaloosa had grown to manage a staggering $20 billion in assets. Since then, Tepper has shown a willingness to adapt his investment strategy. In a 2010 interview with New York Magazine about his renovation plans, Tepper hinted at a sense of vindication: "You could say there was a little justice in the world."

A recent report highlights his significant diversification in the tech sector during Q1. For instance, he increased his stake in China's Baidu by a whopping 188 percent. However, it is important to remember that Tepper's experience is unique.

While some, like Anne Curry, overcome initial setbacks to achieve remarkable success – transitioning from a preschool teacher to a thriving real estate investor – for most, the path may not be as dramatic.

So, how should you react after being rejected for an internal promotion? Indeed.com, a leading job search site, offers valuable tips to help you navigate this situation. Their 2023 report shared insights on staying motivated in your career even when facing internal rejection.

Staying Motivated After Promotion Rejection

1) Deal With The Disappointment

Getting passed over can sting. Allow yourself time to process the rejection - vent to a friend, journal your feelings - but do so outside of work.

2) Thank You And Look Forward

Thank the hiring manager for the interview and the chance to learn more about the position. Briefly express your continued enthusiasm for your current role and future growth within the company.

3) Learn And Grow

Request feedback from HR or the interviewer to identify areas for improvement. This helps you set goals and become a stronger candidate for future opportunities.

4) Explore Future Growth

Let the manager know you're interested in future opportunities. Discuss how you can develop to become a stronger candidate for upcoming leadership roles.

5) Realign Your Goals

Think about why you wanted the promotion. Can you achieve similar goals in your current role, or do your aspirations need adjusting?

6) Chart Your Course

Decide how long you're willing to wait for growth opportunities. If your company doesn't offer them, consider exploring new positions elsewhere.

7) Sharpen Your Skills

Focus on personal development. Take courses, read industry publications, or do practice projects to enhance your skill set for future opportunities.

8) Celebrate Your Wins

Recognise your accomplishments, big or small. Share successes with colleagues to boost confidence and showcase your growth mindset.

Don't let rejection derail your career. By following these tips, you can stay motivated and position yourself for future success within your company.