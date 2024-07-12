Imagine turning a simple parenting challenge into a thriving business—this is the story of Aami Mills, who transformed her frustration with disposable nappies into the booming enterprise Mimi & Co.

Aami Mills was a pharmacy technician working long hours to support herself when she fell pregnant with her firstborn. She continued to work until the day she gave birth, then quit her job to raise her son. Little did she know that the idea for a booming business would be born with him.

Birth of an Idea: From Frustration to Innovation

Mills's son was born weighing 2.5kg, which is smaller than the average for a newborn. She quickly discovered disposable nappies lacked the necessary absorbency for her heavy wetter, leading to frequent leaks. Turning to cloth nappies for a solution, she found those with adequate absorbency were not designed for his small size.

Determined to find a solution, Mills drew on her sewing skills, previously used for making personalised bags. She began designing and sewing nappies at home tailored to her son's needs. Her innovative designs soon evolved, and what started as a personal solution transformed into the creation of Mimi & Co.

From Home Sewn Nappies to Mimi & Co.

Driven by the desire to improve sustainability and functionality in the nappy industry, Mills decided to share her solution with others. With just $200 AUD, she purchased her first batch of "ready to send" nappies from Alibaba, an online e-commerce supplier. The response was overwhelming; Mimi & Co. sold out on their first night, generating enough revenue to order a custom batch from their first manufacturer. The company's profits grew, and so did its popularity on social media despite not engaging in paid media. Instead, the company relied on organic growth and community building.

Building a Community and Establishing Trust

Mills relied on transparency and a sense of community to build a loyal base of followers and consumers. Rather than focusing on large-scale marketing strategies, she turned to private Facebook groups to discuss her business, personal life, and parenting. This openness and honesty were crucial to the growth of her brand, fostering trust and strong relationships with her customers.

Another pivotal figure in Mimi & Co.'s rise to success is Mills's mentor, Davie Fogarty. Fogarty, a YouTuber and founder of The Oodie—a company known for its wearable blankets—has a net worth exceeding $500 million. "His guidance has been instrumental in our growth, boosting my confidence and helping me understand the intricacies of my business," Mills said. "Whatever challenges I face, he's been through them before and provides sound, justified advice that has greatly impacted our success."

Fogarty also showcased Mills's journey in a mini-documentary on his YouTube channel, providing further exposure and highlighting her story's emotional and entrepreneurial aspects.

Overcoming Financial Challenges and Growing the Brand

Despite the rapid growth, Mimi & Co. faced significant challenges. "Cash flow has always been a significant struggle for our growing brand," Mills explained. "Growth can often be limited by available cash flow." However, Mills was presented with a life-changing opportunity to combat this issue by appearing on Shark Tank. Securing a $100,000 investment provided financial support and helped her delve deeper into understanding the financials of her business, enabling faster growth. Mimi & Co.'s appearance on Shark Tank was a significant milestone, noted as one of Mills's "most rewarding moments," along with reaching 10,000 orders.

Promoting Sustainability and Innovation in the Nappy Industry

Mills's contributions to the nappy industry extend beyond business success. Mimi & Co. has eliminated over 3 million disposable nappies from landfills in three years, promoting sustainability and product innovation. Mills credits the rise of sustainable practices among millennial parents as a critical factor in her business's success. "Parents are increasingly aware of their impact and the choices they make now," she said. "To adapt, we focus on educating our customers about the benefits of our products and sustainable living."

These strategies have proved highly successful. In early 2024, Mimi & Co. made $100,000 in a single sales day, a testament to Mills's perseverance, creativity, and commitment. "To achieve what most people haven't, you've got to do what most people won't," Mills said. "Be prepared for hard work, stay committed to your vision, and don't be afraid to take risks. Building a business takes time, dedication, and a willingness to push beyond the norm."

Mimi & Co. continues to grow, driven by a commitment to quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. As the company expands its reach, it remains rooted in the principles that led to its initial success: innovation, community, and transparency. Mills's journey is a powerful reminder that success is not just about having a great idea but also about the perseverance and dedication to turn that idea into reality.