The British adult content creator Bonnie Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, has found herself at the centre of a legal storm in a dramatic turn of events on the Indonesian holiday island of Bali. The person who reported her to authorities has spoken out, explaining the motivations behind the tip‑off.

As the investigation unfolds, the case raises serious questions about the risks faced by foreign influencers operating in jurisdictions with strict anti‑pornography laws.

'Snitch' Reveals Reasons for Tip-off

The anonymous informant, identified only as a Bali-based expat, said the decision to report Blue was driven by concern for community standards, local values, and Bali's reputation. 'The business community doesn't want it, the expat community doesn't want it, and the local community can't even comprehend it,' they told News.com.au.

Describing the content being produced under the name Bonnie Blue's Gang Bang from Bali, the informant argued it risked serious publicity and not the kind tourists or residents would appreciate. 'We don't want Bonnie Blue's Gang Bang from Bali being posted and shared around the world,' they said.

Importantly, the tip‑off was not an impulsive decision. The source claims to have walked police through why the activity was problematic, highlighting concerns such as public filming, and the involvement of several 'schoolies,' a term used in Australia for individuals aged 17 to 18. According to the same report, undercover police later confirmed the alleged activity, leading to the raid.

This issue uncovers a major problem that for some expatriates or long‑term residents in Bali, content creation that may be legal elsewhere crosses a cultural and ethical line within Indonesia's conservative social environment.

Indonesia's Strict Anti-Porn Laws

Notably, pornography is illegal in Indonesia and it's very strict about the subject. The country's Pornography Act (Law 44 of 2008) strictly prohibits the production, distribution, or public display of pornographic material. The crackdown reportedly extends to content deemed 'immoral' or 'indecent,' regardless of the age of those involved.

In Blue's case, authorities said the group had gathered at a rented villa and allegedly used it as an 'obscene video studio.' During the operation, police confiscated professional cameras, contraception, lubricant, sexual enhancement drugs, flash drives, and a van marked as BangBus that was utilised by Blue for transporting the participants between popular party locations.

If found guilty, Blue could face severe consequences, including a potential prison sentence of up to 15 years and a financial penalty reaching 6 billion rupiah (approximately £270,000).

Who Were the Others Arrested?

The police raid took place at a villa in Pererenan Village, Badung, Bali, where Blue was allegedly hosting filming sessions. The total group detained included 17 men, comprising tourists from Australia and the United Kingdom, aged between 19 and 40.

After being questioned, 14 Australian men were released without any charges. However, their passports are still held by immigration officials, as they are regarded as witnesses in the matter. In the latest developments, an Australian man named Blue and two British nationals are currently facing scrutiny as part of an ongoing investigation.

Officials described the villa as a suspected video studio, claiming that the meeting of those involved was organised with the purpose of creating and possibly disseminating adult content.

What's Next in the Case

Blue has reportedly been released from police custody in Bali, but her passport remains seized and she is now under immigration supervision. Authorities plan further questioning of her and several associates as investigators examine seized evidence.

While criminal prosecution under Indonesia's anti‑pornography law remains possible, carrying up to 15 years' prison and heavy fines, many legal experts believe deportation and a permanent ban from re‑entry is more likely.