It is the allegation that transforms an ordinary government conspiracy theory into a high-level security scandal: that a shadow government, operating deep within the US establishment, has been withholding evidence of contact with non-human intelligence — and not even the sitting president of the United States was privy to the secret.

This astonishing revelation has been made by none other than Marco Rubio, whom the documentary describes as the nation's top diplomat, aged 54. Rubio's claims form the cornerstone of a new and explosive documentary, The Age of Disclosure, which began streaming on Prime Video on Nov. 21.

For decades, the subject of Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs), now formally referred to as Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs), has been dismissed as the domain of cranks and fringe theorists. But when one of America's most senior officials goes on record claiming a cover-up, the narrative changes entirely.

The documentary lays bare the chilling extent of this alleged secrecy. Rubio directly accuses rogue elements of the government of deliberately concealing crucial national security information. He highlighted highly unsettling incursions over sensitive sites, stating, 'We've had repeated instances of something operating in the airspace over restricted nuclear facilities – and it's not ours'.

How Marco Rubio Alleges a Shadow Government Deceived Presidents

The most breathtaking accusation from the top diplomat is the belief that classified programmes involving the study and reverse-engineering of UAP technology have been intentionally shielded from presidential oversight for generations.

Dan Farah, the producer and director of The Age of Disclosure, admitted the claim left him staggered. 'This was pretty shocking to hear someone of Rubio's level making that allegation,' Farah said. Dr. Bill Birnes, the New York Times best-selling author of UFOs and the White House, echoed this sentiment, arguing that the certainty in Rubio's voice is deeply significant.

'For someone of Rubio's level to make that accusation in public with such certainty says a lot about what's been kept secret for decades from everyone – and, apparently, even the president', the ufologist observed. He optimistically added: 'it also tells me the veil of secrecy and shadows that has kept the public in the dark so long is finally beginning to lift'.

Indeed, the tide of governmental secrecy has been turning. Over recent years, the US government has moved away from generations of outright denial and cover-ups. The Pentagon's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) has officially logged over 1,600 sightings of UAPs over the last four years alone. Furthermore, the US Congress has been compelled to hold three public hearings featuring remarkable testimonies from retired and active military whistleblowers, all detailing unsettling encounters that defy conventional explanation.

The True Alien Threat: Marco Rubio on Morals and Military Encounters

The accounts relayed in the documentary move beyond grainy footage and into terrifying military capabilities. Sources claim that many UAPs appear to defy the known laws of physics, demonstrating instantaneous acceleration and seemingly impossible manoeuvres. Crucially, military whistleblowers told Farah that some of these crafts were even able to 'switch our nuclear weapons on and off'.

The testimony becomes profoundly uncomfortable when focusing on the non-human element. Jay Stratton, the onetime director of the government's UAP Task Force, offered a chilling direct quote in the film: 'I have seen, with my own eyes, non-human craft and non-human beings'.

But why the sudden surge in contact and sightings? Farah attributes the skyrocketing number of incidents in recent decades to a growing curiosity — or perhaps concern — from non-human intelligence about our own planet. He draws a sobering comparison between human advancement and ethics. 'We've evolved technologically very rapidly over the last 80 years, but our morals have not really [kept pace],' he noted.

This disparity, Farah concludes, positions humanity as a potential threat to the wider cosmic neighbourhood. 'We're [still] a violent species, threatening war on sovereign nations... and we can [thus] be perceived as a potential threat'.

The ultimate implication of Rubio's stunning testimony and the wider evidence presented is clear: the secrecy wasn't merely about managing public panic, but about a terrifying struggle for power and information deep within the heart of the world's most powerful nation — a struggle where the president himself may have been deemed a risk.

The extraordinary testimony from top diplomat Marco Rubio and military whistleblowers lays bare a national security nightmare that transcends political boundaries. The alleged ability of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena to breach the most restricted airspace and, critically, interfere with our nuclear arsenal — the ultimate deterrent — presents an existential threat.

The veil of secrecy, which has for generations prioritised institutional control over democratic accountability, is finally lifting. For the safety of the world and the integrity of its government, the public must now take action.