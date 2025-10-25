A disturbing video circulating on social media appears to show two masked men posing as FBI agents entering a home in Jurupa Valley, California.

The incident, which reportedly took place late at night, has prompted an official investigation by local and federal authorities to determine whether the men were genuine agents or impostors attempting an unlawful entry.

According to footage shared on X (formerly Twitter), the suspects identified themselves as FBI agents before walking through the property's front gate.

The clip, recorded by a doorbell security camera, shows the men wearing dark tactical clothing with what appeared to be FBI insignia on their vests. The brief exchange was enough to alarm residents and raise questions about how easily individuals could impersonate federal officers.

Video Sparks Nationwide Alarm

The video was first shared by independent journalist Anthony Cabassa and quickly went viral, drawing more than a million views within hours.

Many online users expressed fear and confusion, with some questioning whether the individuals were part of an undercover operation or staging a fake raid.

Others urged California authorities to verify the men's identities, citing growing reports of masked impostors across the United States.

While the footage has not yet been independently verified by law enforcement, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed that it is aware of the circulating video and is working to establish whether an official FBI operation took place in the area.

Officials added that the public should remain cautious and contact local authorities if approached by anyone claiming to be a federal agent without proper identification.

EXCLUSIVE 🚨: Ring doorbell footage captures men dressed and posing as masked FBI agents in Jurupa Valley, CA entering a home after claiming to have a search warrant on the homeowner.



The men zip tied the family inside and proceeded to rob them, police report was filed. pic.twitter.com/8gKgtj4soE — Anthony (@AnthonyCabassa_) October 24, 2025

Authorities Confirm Investigation Under Way

Local officers have contacted federal counterparts to determine whether the suspects seen in the video are legitimate FBI agents or individuals attempting to exploit the agency's identity.

Authorities confirmed that coordination is under way between local and federal agencies to verify the authenticity of the operation and the men involved.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department has not released further details about the case, including whether any arrests have been made or if the homeowner has filed a formal complaint.

Officials said updates will be provided once the investigation concludes.

Pattern of Impersonation Crimes Across the US

The Jurupa Valley case reflects a broader trend of law-enforcement impersonation crimes in the United States. Earlier this year, two men in Marin County, California, were arrested for posing as FBI agents in a scam that targeted an elderly resident, convincing him to withdraw $25,000 (£18,785).

According to the Federal Trade Commission, Americans reported losses exceeding $789 million in 2024 due to government-impersonation scams.

The FBI has also issued multiple public warnings about fake agents using spoofed phone numbers, counterfeit badges and unmarked vehicles to deceive victims.

Public Urged to Remain Vigilant

Authorities are reminding residents that genuine FBI agents will never demand immediate cooperation or payment.

The bureau advises the public to ask for official identification and to verify the agent's name through an official field office. Residents should also be wary of individuals wearing tactical gear without visible credentials or arriving in unmarked vehicles.

Safety experts recommend installing home security cameras, maintaining exterior lighting and immediately reporting suspicious encounters to local police.

As the Jurupa Valley investigation continues, officials emphasise that awareness remains the best defence against masked impostors posing as federal agents.