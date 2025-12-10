Elon Musk has reignited the long-running debate over UFOs, telling Tucker Carlson that most sightings are not evidence of extraterrestrial visitors but are far more likely linked to classified US military technology.

Musk's remarks, reported by the New York Post, have stunned some followers who expected the SpaceX founder to champion the alien hypothesis. Instead, he has doubled down on his belief that while unidentified objects exist, they almost certainly originate from Earth, not outer space.

His comments arrive as US government assessments also lean heavily toward terrestrial explanations for the unexplained phenomena.

According to The New York Post, Musk argued that while people are indeed observing objects in the sky, these sightings do not point to alien visitors. Instead, he claimed they are 'probably' linked to secret US weapons and aircraft programmes.

UFOs Are Real, Says Musk

Speaking to Carlson, Musk said many UFO reports involve actual objects but insisted none resemble extraterrestrial craft.

He said there are 'a bunch of classified programmes that are underway.' He suggested some of the sightings may involve advanced test aircraft or missile systems operated by the US military.

Musk also pointed to his vantage point as head of SpaceX, which operates the Starlink satellite network.

He said the company has 'roughly 6,000 satellites' orbiting Earth, yet 'not once have we had to manoeuvre around an alien spacecraft.'

He added that if he ever came across credible evidence of alien life, he would publish it immediately, saying he would 'post it on X' without hesitation.

Government Assessment

Musk's comments align with the latest findings of the US government's All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), which reviewed 757 reports of unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs) between May 2023 and June 2024. The agency found no evidence suggesting any of the cases were extraterrestrial in origin.

The same report said many incidents involved balloons, drones, birds or commercial satellites. Some sightings were even linked specifically to Starlink satellites, the system Musk himself referenced in dismissing alien explanations, according to The Guardian.

Musk's Comments

Musk's position draws attention partly because of his companies' proximity to US defence and intelligence programmes. SpaceX is working on specialised satellites for American intelligence agencies under its Starshield division.

His long-standing public view that he has 'seen no evidence of aliens'—coupled with his pledge to disclose any findings—has also amplified the reach of his statements.

Debate Over Unexplained Sightings

Not everyone is convinced that US weapons testing explains all UAP incidents. Witnesses in some high-profile cases have reported craft displaying movements that appear to defy known aeronautical capabilities, including extreme acceleration and abrupt directional changes.

Meanwhile, proponents of alien hypotheses cite claims such as those made by whistleblower David Grusch, who alleged that the US government is hiding retrieved non-human craft.

However, AARO and other agencies have reiterated that no materials or data support those allegations.

What Comes Next

With growing political pressure for greater transparency around UAP investigations, public interest remains high. Musk's comments ensure the debate will continue, especially if SpaceX or government agencies release further findings.

For now, the official position remains that while many sightings require further study, there is still no confirmed evidence of extraterrestrial life behind UFO reports.