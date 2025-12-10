The simmering tension between the US immigration enforcement agency, ICE, and the large Somali community in Minnesota has dramatically boiled over, following a now-deleted social media rant in which a college student issued a chilling, expletive-laden threat to shoot officers.

The terrifying video, which spread like wildfire across social media before being pulled, has thrust a spotlight on the volatile atmosphere now gripping the North Star State.

At the centre of the storm is Hasan Mohamed, a student at Minnesota State University, who posted the video, aimed squarely at the federal agents. His anger appeared to be fuelled by a recent operation in his local area, Owatonna, known by locals as 'the big O'.

In the menacing anti-ICE tirade, he didn't just express frustration; he directly vowed violence against officers, suggesting they were too fearful to confront him.

In the viral clip, Mohamed raged: 'ICE, I actually heard you guys pulled up to Owatonna, the big O, and you pulled up when I was not there? Y'all so p–s-ass s–t, boy. You're gonna get popped next time I see you,' he declared, escalating the threat further by adding: 'Bring the whole cavalry. Yeah, boy, you guys are scared.'

The sheer venom and explicit nature of the threat—vowing to 'pop' (shoot) officers—has naturally drawn widespread condemnation. It is the sort of online eruption that crosses the line from political dissent into a direct menace to public servants, ensuring immediate and irreversible consequences for the young man.

Hasan Mohamed's Apology is Branded a Grovelling Fake

The fallout was predictably severe. Mohamed, recognising the devastating impact of his words, quickly scrubbed the original TikTok post. Yet, as so often happens in the digital age, his panicked deletion was far too late, as the clip had already been captured and was circulating endlessly among outraged social media users.

In a hurried attempt at damage control, Hasan Mohamed uploaded a handful of follow-up videos the following Tuesday, offering an apology for what he termed a 'lapse in my judgment'.

Appearing contrite, the student claimed his threat was never intended to be taken seriously. 'I don't expect to be forgiven. I'm just here to apologize,' he said in his defence, adding, 'I truly did not mean what I said. I was just trying to be funny.'

The attempt at repentance, however, did not land well with many onlookers. Critics were quick to point out the apology's deeply insincere tone, arguing that his script bore an eerie similarity to the grovelling PR statement YouTube star Logan Paul delivered back in 2018 after he was ripped for posting a video containing a dead body in Japan's 'suicide forest'.

This comparison immediately eroded any public goodwill Mohamed might have been hoping for, turning his apology into a further source of mockery and disdain. For many, the apology sounded less like authentic regret and more like a forced, corporate-style retraction, amplifying the distrust felt towards the student.

Somali man in Minnesota claims that ICE showed up to near him, threatens to “pop” them the next time they show up.



“They’ll have to bring the Calvary.” pic.twitter.com/7lbdU0BsHW — ICE of TikTok (@ICEofTikTok) December 9, 2025

The Real Context of ICE's Minnesota Crackdown

This individual outburst takes place against a much broader, highly charged political backdrop. The federal authorities have been 'zeroing in' on Minnesota in recent weeks, specifically targeting the state's sizeable Somali community.

This intense focus is reportedly driven by officials who have stated that up to half of Somali migrants possess fraudulent immigration paperwork, a serious issue that has prompted an aggressive enforcement campaign.

In a display of defiance and commitment to their mandate, the fury over Mohamed's video did not cause ICE to pause its operations.

Instead, the agency doubled down on its presence, issuing a strong, almost confrontational statement on X (formerly Twitter) alongside a video of recent arrests. The message was clear and uncompromising: 'Minnesota's weather is cloudy with a 100% chance of ICE,' the agency wrote.

This high-stakes tension, fuelled by the government's pursuit of those with fraudulent documents and the community's defensive reactions, creates a powder keg environment.

While Mohamed's reckless rant may have been intended as humour or bravado, its consequence is a serious escalation in a situation already fraught with suspicion and fear.

His words have provided potent ammunition to those who demand stricter enforcement, simultaneously placing the entire Somali migrant community under an even harsher, potentially dangerous spotlight.

The outcome of the legal and public fallout from the student's viral threat will be watched closely across the US and the UK as the debate over immigration, legality, and free speech continues to rage