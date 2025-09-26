Former Arsenal academy player Billy Vigar has died at the age of 21 after sustaining a significant brain injury during a match for Chichester City. The incident occurred on Saturday 20 September in an Isthmian League Premier Division fixture against Wingate & Finchley, and has raised questions about player safety in non-league football.

The Incident at Chichester City

The match between Chichester City and Wingate & Finchley was abandoned in the 13th minute after Vigar suffered a head injury while chasing the ball. Reports indicate he collided with a concrete wall or hard surface close to the pitch boundary. Medical staff attended to him immediately on the field before he was taken to hospital.

Medical Response and Efforts to Save His Life

Doctors placed Vigar in an induced coma following the collision. On Tuesday 23 September, he underwent emergency surgery in an attempt to relieve pressure and aid his recovery.

Despite these interventions, Chichester City FC confirmed he died on the morning of Thursday 25 September. In a statement, they said: 'After sustaining a significant brain injury during Saturday's match, Billy was put in an induced coma. On Tuesday he needed an operation which helped, but the injury proved too much and he passed away on Thursday (25th) morning.'

The club described his passing as a devastating loss and requested privacy for his family.

Billy Vigar's Football Journey

Vigar joined the Arsenal academy in December 2017 at the age of 14 and was regarded as a promising forward. In July 2022, he signed his first professional contract with the north London club.

He spent loan spells with Derby County's Under-21s and Eastbourne Borough, gaining valuable experience in competitive football. After leaving Arsenal in 2024, he moved to Hastings United before signing for Chichester City ahead of the current season.

Arsenal paid tribute to their former player, describing him as 'quick, powerful and fiercely determined'. The club highlighted his versatility, noting that he could play both in attack and defence, and praised his character on and off the pitch.

Tributes and Reactions Across Football

News of Vigar's death prompted an outpouring of tributes from the football community. In addition to Arsenal, Derby County also issued a message of sympathy.

Chichester City announced that their upcoming fixture against Lewes FC has been postponed. The Isthmian League confirmed that a minute's silence will be held before matches this weekend. Players will wear black armbands in memory of Vigar.

Supporters, teammates and coaches shared messages on social media, describing him as a talented footballer whose career and life were tragically cut short.

Safety Concerns in Non-League Football

The circumstances of Vigar's injury have led to renewed scrutiny of safety standards at non-league football grounds. Concerns have been raised about the proximity of hard surfaces such as concrete walls to the playing area and whether sufficient buffer zones or protective measures are in place.

While Premier League and English Football League stadiums are subject to rigorous safety regulations, non-league facilities often have less comprehensive infrastructure. The incident has sparked calls for a review of ground safety standards and medical protocols to better protect players at all levels of the game.

Experts in sports medicine have long warned of the risks associated with head injuries in football, from concussion to traumatic brain injuries. Vigar's death is likely to intensify the pressure on clubs and governing bodies to minimise risks and ensure medical teams are adequately equipped to respond to emergencies.