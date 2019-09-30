Bindi Irwin has approved a white gown for her wedding ceremony, two months after her engagement with Chandler Powell.

The conservationist took to social media on Sunday to share a snap of the white lace sleeve of her gown, as well as her custom nature-inspired engagement ring. Rows of beautiful white dresses were seen hanging on the store's rack in the background of the photo. "I said yes to the dress (ring sticker)" Bindi captioned the post.

Fans were quick to guess that the gown is from Kleinfeld Bridal, as the photo appears to to have been taken inside the company's New York boutique. By the look of it, the gown appears to be from luxe Presian-American designer Sareh Nouri's Bridal Fall 2019 collection, priced at $5,900.

I said yes to the dress ðŸ’ pic.twitter.com/fjFngMIteM — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) September 29, 2019

Chandler Powell proposed Irwin on her 21st birthday on July 24, after six years of being together. Bindi's brother Robert Irwin was hiding in the bushes of the Australia Zoo to capture the moment.

The former "Dancing with the Stars" winner shared the news with her followers on social media.

On my birthday I said â€˜yesâ€™ & â€˜foreverâ€™ to the love of my life.

Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you & every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure & true happiness.

Hereâ€™s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose & unconditional loveâ¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/eaI57xwYWm — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) July 24, 2019

Robert Irwin who was there to witness the engagement will also be the one to walk his sister down the aisle. In a heartfelt post on Twitter, the "Crikey! It's the Irwins" star shared the news and said her dad would be "beaming with pride" at the moment.

She captioned a picture of the family from her childhood and a picture of her with Robert and fiance Chandler: Dad, You'd be so proud of Robert. He's been such amazing support during this new life chapter.

I know youâ€™d be beaming with pride when the time comes that he walks me down the aisle. I wish you could be here for these moments, but I know that your spirit lives on in us â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/6TGHUU9MxH — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) August 2, 2019

Bindi's father late Steve Irwin, "The Crocodile Hunter" star, will also be remembered at the Australia Zoo where the ceremony will be held.

"The most important thing is getting married here at Australia Zoo because this is where I feel closest to Dad. I want to make sure that my Mum is there, my brother is there, and that it's a close family event and we'll remember Dad, whether it's a clip that we play of Dad or something that just reminds us of him," the 21-year-old told Entertainment Tonight in July.

The conservationist also shared with the outlet that the D-Day might be televised for the fans. "Should we do a wedding special? I'm excited to include our engagement on "Crikey! It's the Irwins". So be sure to watch out on Animal Planet on season two," she said.

Bindi Irwin also revealed that the Irwins are going to have some engagement exclusives on their show.