Evelyn Ha is trending online as renewed attention turns to her ex-boyfriend, entrepreneur Ben Pasternak, who is facing a proposed class action lawsuit in New York federal court over allegations linked to his cryptocurrency ventures.

The case, connected to his Believe platform, has sparked widespread discussion online due to claims of large trading volumes and investor losses. While Ha is not named in the lawsuit, her past relationship with Pasternak has driven increased search interest.

Evelyn Ha Trends As Ben Pasternak Lawsuit Grows

Read more Evelyn Ha Cheating Rumours Spiral as Ben Pasternak Arrest and Fred Liu Claims Fuel Intense Online Drama Evelyn Ha Cheating Rumours Spiral as Ben Pasternak Arrest and Fred Liu Claims Fuel Intense Online Drama

A class action complaint filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York alleges that Ben Pasternak and two of his cryptocurrency ventures operated a deceptive token scheme linked to his Believe platform.

The lawsuit claims the operation generated more than $6 billion in trading volume while Pasternak and associated entities collected millions in fees before the tokens collapsed. It also alleges investors were misled about the nature and sustainability of digital assets, including $PASTERNAK, $LAUNCHCOIN and $BELIEVE.

The allegations are part of a proposed class action and have not been proven in court. Pasternak has not been convicted of any wrongdoing.

Separate Criminal Case Linked To Alleged Incident

Pasternak is also facing a separate criminal case in New York linked to an alleged incident involving his former girlfriend, social media creator Evelyn Ha.

Court reports state he has been charged in relation to an alleged altercation in March 2026. He has pleaded not guilty and denies the allegations, with his legal team stating he acted in self-defence. The case will proceed in New York criminal court.

Ha is referenced in reports as the alleged victim but is not a party to the crypto lawsuit and has no involvement in the civil case.

Why Evelyn Ha Is Trending Online

Interest in Evelyn Ha has risen due to her past relationship with Pasternak and the overlap between his legal issues and their previous public association.

Search activity suggests users are looking for details about her connection to the case and whether she has responded publicly. However, there is no indication in court filings or mainstream reporting that she is a defendant or subject to any legal action related to the crypto lawsuit.

As reported by TikTok users, clips and commentary about Ha and Pasternak have circulated widely online, although many remain unverified.

Who Is Ben Pasternak

Ben Pasternak is an Australian entrepreneur who rose to prominence as a teenage tech founder before moving into consumer startups and cryptocurrency ventures. He became associated with the Believe platform, now central to the civil lawsuit.

The case has drawn scrutiny over token launches, trading activity and investor communications outlined in filings.

Who Is Evelyn Ha

Evelyn Ha is a Korean-American digital creator known for lifestyle, beauty and comedy content across TikTok and YouTube. She has built a large following through short-form videos and family-focused content.

Her name frequently trends when linked to broader online discussions involving public figures, even when she is not directly involved.

What Happens Next

The civil lawsuit remains at an early stage as a proposed class action in US federal court, where it will be decided whether it proceeds.

The criminal case will follow its own legal process in New York court. Evelyn Ha has no legal connection to the crypto lawsuit, and both matters involving Pasternak are being handled separately.