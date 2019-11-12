Holiday shopping is already starting as consumers scramble to grab the best deals before the big rush. Those planning to get electronics can look forward to Black Friday and Cyber Monday for huge discounts. Now that Sony and Microsoft are progressively shifting focus on each one's respective next-generation hardware, demand for the PS4 and Xbox One is likewise going down. Meanwhile, Nintendo is in a prime position to snatch even more sales with the Switch and Switch Lite. However, early shoppers should be aware of what to expect in a couple of weeks

To put it plainly, those who are in the market for the hybrid console or its smaller sibling should anticipate anything extraordinary. A report from Forbes points out a trend wherein other AAA games for rival game systems usually see a drastic reduction in price after a year or so. On the other hand, the pricing on first-party software from Nintendo remains close to that at launch.

The example provided compares Sony's award-winning "God of War" for the PS4, which reportedly retails for as low as $20. In contrast, "Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" still hovers between $40 to $50. This is remarkable given the former was released in 2018, while the latter came out in 2017. Likewise, Nintendo hardware tends to shy away from massive discounts. Hence, this Black Friday, those who were expecting a significant price drop should not get their hopes up.

Left: Black Friday 2018

Right: Black Friday 2019



thanks...Nintendo? pic.twitter.com/2mqnKF3gHX — Wario64 (@Wario64) November 6, 2019

"We want to maintain the value of our products and sell them at the current points for as long as possible, so we have no plans to reduce prices at this time," said Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa in a recent investor call. While other gaming companies pursue an aggressive marketing tactic by offering price cuts, it remains steadfast with its decision to sell at the current rate.

Therefore, on Black Friday, the Switch will keep selling at $299.99 but will offer a free game instead. As it stands right now, industry analysts believe Sony and Microsoft will have more attractive offers. Nevertheless, it is possible for Nintendo to maintain a healthy lead over the others this holiday season.