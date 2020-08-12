ABC's "Black-ish" has finally released an episode that was pulled back before its broadcast, nearly three years ago. The supposedly politically controversial episode is titled "Please, Baby, Please" and it is now available to watch online.

According to BBC, the long-shelved segment was not released on the network in 2018 because it was thought to raise concerns over script's "partisanship" as mentioned by creator Kenya Barris at the time. However, the showrunner approached the network to reconsider their decision about the episode amid the Black Lives Matter movement.

"Black-ish" is an American sitcom that revolves around the lives of upper middle-class African American family of Andrew 'Dre' Johnson and Rainbow Johnson. The comedy show features the family's day-to-day struggles that includes personal and socio-political issues.

The episode sees Dre and his new-born son Devante struggle to sleep on a long rainy night while Rainbow is off to bed early after a hectic week at work. Dre is telling his son a bedtime story where he talks about the first year of Trump administration. He refers to the president as "the Shady King" who has taken over the country from much-admired Prince Barry.

As per the report, the showrunner and the network arrived at a mutual agreement that the "episode wasn't ready to be seen." The installment reportedly "contained more anti-Trump material than the show had tackled before."

On Monday, Barris released a statement on why "Please, Baby, Please" was not aired then and found its way to television two years later.

"In November 2017, we made an episode of "black-ish" entitled "Please, Baby, Please." We were one year post-election and coming to the end of a year that left us, like many Americans, grappling with the state of our country and anxious about its future. Those feelings poured onto the page, becoming 22 minutes of television that I was, and still am, incredibly proud of. "Please, Baby, Please" didn't make it to air that season and, while much has been speculated about its contents, the episode has never been seen publicly... until now," Barris said in a statement posted on Instagram.

Barris goes on to express his excitement about the episode and hopes to inspire some important conversations.

Starring Anthony Anderson as Dre and Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow, "Black-ish" episode "Please, Baby, Please" is now streaming on Hulu.