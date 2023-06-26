* This is a contributed article. The IBTimes news staff was not involved in the creation of this article and this content does not necessarily represent the views of IBTimes. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here are our T&C . For licensing please click here.

Lewis Webster, the dynamic co-founder of Blackspire Press, is poised to shake up the status quo in the public relations industry. Alongside his long-time business partner, Edward Bruce, Webster is making waves in a sea of traditional PR firms.

Their disruptive approach is delivering value for their clients through guaranteed coverage. This significant shift in methodology isn't just a clever business strategy but also a passionate challenge to the predatory practices of conventional PR firms.

In the days of running a music label together, Webster and Bruce encountered numerous situations that left them high and dry, despite the substantial retainer fees they paid. The repeated burns they suffered while trying to secure coverage for their artists eventually became the catalyst for their bold venture into PR. Recognising a glaring gap in the market, they sought to deliver high-quality PR from top-flight publications. In this endeavour, they were unafraid to put their money where their mouth was.

The duo's entrepreneurial drive sprang from their first-hand experiences with horror stories spun by traditional PR firms. Too often, they saw clients trapped on retainers for years with little to no coverage to show for it. Such predatory tactics were the bane of Webster's existence, as he became increasingly disillusioned with the industry's failure to deliver meaningful results. "Traditional PR companies give the PR industry a bad name," Webster says, his voice echoing the sentiment of countless victims of this industry's avarice.

What sets Blackspire Press apart from others in the industry is its commitment to the success of its various clients. They offer the reassurance of coverage guarantees, instilling confidence in their partners. Webster is passionate about this aspect, which he believes gives their clients the empowerment to make strides within their industry. This dedication is in stark contrast to the unscrupulous business practices of traditional PR agencies that knowingly take on clients they have little chance of assisting merely for financial gain.

Webster's passion for PR reform is rooted in his personal experiences. His partnership with Bruce has a deep-seated history, beginning in their high school days at Robert Gordon's College in northeast Scotland. Though they attended different universities, their bond remained strong, enabling them to pursue shared business ventures for over 13 years. Their unique qualities and experiences enriched their collaboration, culminating in the establishment of Blackspire Press.

Webster's ambition isn't just about changing the business model of his company. It's about rewriting the rules of the entire PR industry. He aspires for Blackspire Press's results-driven model to become the new standard, altering the way people perceive PR. His fervour is undeniably contagious, inspiring those around him and challenging the industry's old guard to a much-needed evolution.

Learn more about Lewis Webster's endeavour to reshape the PR industry by connecting with him on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lewiswebstergla/ or on Twitter at @vxx_lvv_. As Webster continues to advocate for a more client-centric PR industry, his challenge to traditional PR agencies' predatory practices is just the beginning. Blackspire Press represents the dawn of a new era in public relations, one where the customer truly is king.