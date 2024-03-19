Banxso, the esteemed FX & CFD brokerage based in South Africa, isn't just raising eyebrows—it's making waves in the financial world. In a strategic move to redefine the financial landscape, Banxso is introducing the Tour de Banxso, a competition that seamlessly merges the excitement of financial markets with the timeless allure of classic automotive excellence. This one-of-a-kind event, reminiscent of the legendary Mille Miglia, offers not only impressive rewards but also a chance to dive into the rich history of vintage car racing.

In just over a year since its inception, Banxso has been on an exhilarating journey of growth and innovation. The recent acquisition of an EU investment business license from the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) is a major milestone for Banxso, unlocking doors for expansion into the European market and granting authorization for cross-border services within the EU and EEA. But Banxso's ambitions extend far beyond European borders.

At the same time, Banxso is making strategic moves closer to home, bolstering its position within Africa through the acquisition of an international brokerage license and a class "A" banking license from the Comoros. This expansion underscores Banxso's commitment to becoming a major player in Africa's rapidly evolving financial markets and tapping into the unique opportunities presented by the continent's diverse landscape.

But Banxso isn't just about numbers and licenses—it's about creating meaningful opportunities for traders and enthusiasts alike. The Tour de Banxso, running from 15/02/2024 – 15/05/202 4, invites participants to embark on a historic journey filled with 90 days of electrifying trading action. With each profitable trade propelling them closer to coveted prizes inspired by the grand racing era, participants are encouraged to buckle up for an unparalleled experience.

The top prize? A classic 1959 Mercedes-Benz 190 SL, valued at an impressive R2,800,000. Winners will also receive entry to the esteemed Cape 1000 Classic Car Race and an Official Mille Miglia Chopard Watch, valued at R200,000.

But the excitement doesn't stop there. Second and third place winners will get the chance to witness the Mille Miglia 2024 race firsthand in Italy and receive their own Official Mille Miglia Chopard Watch, respectively.

To enter this prestigious competition, traders must meet certain requirements. A minimum deposit of R100,000 ensures a level playing field for all competitors, with traders also required to execute a minimum of 50 trades across at least 10 different assets. The winner will be determined by the highest winning ratio.

Upon registration, participants are provided with a dedicated competition account, serving as the racetrack for their trades. Unlike traditional accounts, this platform is solely focused on the trading competition, with no deposit bonuses or cash back promotions allowed.

As the Tour de Banxso draws to a close on April 30th, 2024, all open trades will be seamlessly brought to a close at the market price. Every profitable trade contributes to the exhilarating race to the finish line, making each decision and execution crucial in determining the ultimate victors.

Banxso's Tour de Banxso offers more than just a trading competition—it's an opportunity to blend financial expertise with a passion for classic cars and racing heritage. Beyond the impressive prizes, this event celebrates the timeless charm and excitement of vintage racing, making it a must-attend for trading enthusiasts and automotive aficionados alike.