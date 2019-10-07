Back in August, Blake Lively looked ready to pop in photos shared by her husband, Ryan Reynolds, on social media. According to reports, the couple may have already welcomed their third child and kept the birth a secret.

If this is true, they may already be a family of five. Sources revealed that the "Gossip Girl" alum gave birth to her third child earlier this summer. According to US Weekly, the baby is already "about two months old."

Lively and Reynolds are already parents to daughters Inez, 2, and James, 4. It is still unknown if their third child is a boy or a girl.

Unlike other Hollywood celebrities, Reynolds and Lively take pride in keeping their private life, well, private, and this includes their children. They want their kids' lives out of the spotlight and away from media scrutiny.

They do not share photos of their children on their social media pages, be it on Instagram or Twitter. Their daughters only had their media debut when the "Deadpool" actor was given his own star in the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December 2016.

That's why it came as a surprise for everyone when they revealed their third pregnancy. Lively debuted her third baby bump on the red carpet premiere of "Pokémon: Detective Pikachu" in May. She wore a fitted yellow dress that accentuated her growing belly. A source said at the time that the couple wants a big family if possible.

"They are so happy and excited about having another baby. They really are the most in-love and in-tune couple and very hands-on parents. They'd have a dozen kids if they could," the source told People.

In a past interview, the "Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants" actress also expressed her desire to grow her family. She said she would love to have 30 kids if she could. As for Reynolds, he said having daughters is already a dream come true for him. He hinted that he would not mind having nine daughters.

In August, Reynolds shared several photos of his pregnant wife on his Instagram to greet her a happy birthday. In one photo, Lively looked about ready to give birth. Meanwhile, she has kept away from social media since debuting her third baby bump.