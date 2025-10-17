Ten months ago, a scenic family hike along the cliffs of Montserrat ended in tragedy. Isak Andic, the visionary billionaire founder of the global fashion empire Mango, plunged more than 328 feet to his death, leaving the industry in mourning.

What authorities initially labelled a heartbreaking accident has since unravelled into a dark and complex mystery. Now, the investigation has taken a shocking turn, placing Andic's own son at the centre of a potential homicide probe, casting a shadow over a celebrated dynasty.

The official narrative began to crumble just months after the 71-year-old's death last December.

'A Bad Relationship': Why Police Are Scrutinising Jonathan Andic

According to reports from multiple Spanish media outlets, including La Vanguardia and El Pais, Jonathan Andic is now officially being investigated in connection with his father's death.

The focus reportedly shifted to the scion in September after he provided contradictory statements during his witness testimony, prompting authorities to seize his phone to search for evidence.

Sources close to the investigation told El Pais that a 'series of clues' had led them away from the theory of a 'mere accident'. Adding to the mounting suspicion, Andic's partner reportedly told authorities that 'the relationship between father and son was bad', providing a potential motive and painting a troubling picture of the family's private dynamics.

A Fashion Empire in Turmoil as the Andic Family Responds

In the wake of these explosive reports, the Andic family released a firm statement, expressing their full confidence in Jonathan's innocence while cooperating with the ongoing probe.

'The Andic family has not and will not comment on Isak Andic's death in all these months', the statement read. 'However, they wish to show their respect for the ongoing investigations and will continue to cooperate with the relevant authorities, as they have done so far. They are also confident that this process will be concluded as soon as possible and that Jonathan Andic's innocence will be proved'.

💢 La tormentosa relación de Jonathan Andic, vicepresidente de Mango, con su padre Isak



Al hijo primogénito no le gustó que su padre contratase a un abogado para blindar los bienes familiares



✍ @AnaMellado

https://t.co/gitxlDPX7J — El Debate (@eldebate_com) October 17, 2025

What's Next for the Mango Legacy?

Isak Andic, who founded Mango in 1984, built a fast-fashion powerhouse, amassing a personal fortune estimated to be worth £3.6 billion ($4.5 billion).

Following his death, a corporate succession was swiftly arranged. Jonathan Andic was appointed vice-president of Mango's board and president of its holding company, MNG. His sisters, Judith and Sarah, were named as vice-presidents of MNG, leaving the future of the brand in the hands of the next generation, even as a cloud of suspicion gathers.

As investigators piece together the final moments of Isak Andic's life, a shadow of uncertainty hangs over one of fashion's most influential families. What began as a personal tragedy has now become a public spectacle, raising more questions than answers. For the latest developments on this story and more news from around the world, stay tuned to IB Times UK.