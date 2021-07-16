Mark Hoppus spoke candidly and elaborated on his cancer diagnosis during a video chat with Chilean fans on Tuesday.

The Blink-182 singer said "my blood is trying to kill me," as he revealed that his cancer is "not bone-related, it's blood-related." He told fans he is battling Stage 4-A of "diffuse large B-cell lymphoma" or BLBCL.

"As I understand it, it's entered four different parts of my body. I don't know how exactly they determine the four-part of it, but it's entered enough parts of my body that I'm Stage 4, which I think is the highest that it goes. So, I'm Stage 4-A," he shared in a video posted on Instagram.

According to the Lymphoma Research Foundation, DLBCL is the "most common type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma" and is characterised by an aggressive NHL that affects B-lymphocytes." It can appear in one spot or spread throughout the body. But it is often considered "potentially curable."

Hoppus revealed that his mother also beat the "exact same" type of cancer years ago. He said his mum has been supportive of him and that he has "been able to talk with her and bond with her quite a bit."

"Oddly enough, we have the exact same form of cancer that she had. And she beat it," the musician said as he also marvelled at his mother's resiliency since she beat cancer three times. She also beat breast cancer twice.

In the same chat, the 49-year old admitted that he rarely goes out in public because of the heightened risk of the pandemic to his immune system. He shared that his "white cell count is so low after the chemo" so he cannot get sick. He also has to vigilantly monitor his temperature and make sure he does not get a fever. If he does, then he would have to alert his doctor.

Hoppus also updated fans on the side effects of his chemotherapy treatments. He said he suffers from what he called "chemo brain," which causes him to forget people's names and other useful details. He said if his treatments do not work then he may have to undergo a bone marrow transplant. He remained hopeful though that he will beat his cancer and that it is "just a matter of time."