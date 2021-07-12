Mark Hoppus mulled over his mortality on Sunday's social media post where he updated his fans on his health amid his cancer battle.

The Blink-182 singer shared his worries over an upcoming test as he continues chemotherapy treatments. In his Twitter post, he revealed that he is awaiting the test result that could very well determine if he lives through his situation.

"Apologies if I'm oversharing but it's so surreal to think that this week I'll take a test that may very well determine if I live or die," he wrote.

Regardless of the uncertainty, he remained positive that he will beat his cancer. He thanked everyone for their well-wishes and prayers as he continued, "Thanks to everyone for the positive thoughts and encouragement. I read all your replies and it means the world to me. Thank you."

Apologies if I’m oversharing but it’s so surreal to think that this week I’ll take a test that may very well determine if I live or die. Thanks to everyone for the positive thoughts and encouragement. I read all your replies and it means the world to me. Thank you. ?? I’m going — ϻ?Ⓡ? ??Ƥ?ย? (@markhoppus) July 11, 2021

Hoppus also shared his determination to beat cancer "through chemotherapy or through bone marrow transplants." He added that "either way, I'm determined to kick cancer's a** directly in the nuts." He concluded his post, "Love to you all. Let's. Heckin. Go."

In the same health update, the 49-year-old musician shared a CT scan that showed an abnormal growth in his shoulder region, near the clavicle. According to Consequence, he could be suffering from lymphoma. Bone marrow transplants are also one way to treat this type of cancer.

But he has yet to specify what type of cancer he has and at what stage. He first announced his diagnosis in June, at which time he already had three months of chemotherapy treatments. He has since been updating fans on his health through social media. He even debuted a shaved head in a previous tweet in which he asked fans for advice on how to cover his "giant bald head."

The Cancer Haver wishes you all a very happy Fourth of July weekend. pic.twitter.com/q9vYFoP1RI — ϻ?Ⓡ? ??Ƥ?ย? (@markhoppus) July 5, 2021

Even though I can’t really go anywhere or see people I’d like a cool guy hat to cover my giant bald head. Any suggestions of brands to check out? — ϻ?Ⓡ? ??Ƥ?ย? (@markhoppus) July 5, 2021

Hoppus also shared that he has been fortunate enough to feel well on some days that he can still "go on a decent walk" despite his situation. To pass the time, he even set up a "little cancer garden" where he sits in the morning drinking his coffee and connecting with the plants through his own "cell's mutation."