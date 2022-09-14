While Bandai Namco is yet to confirm if the upcoming massively multiplayer online game "Blue Protocol" will be released outside of Japan, gaming enthusiasts are already excited to get their hands on the game, especially since it's free-to-play. Here's what we know so far about the upcoming game, including a delay in its Japan release, the possibility of a global release, and a brief trailer that shows just what kind of action the game has to offer.

'Blue Protocol' details

"Blue Protocol" is an upcoming free-to-play MMORPG by Bandai Namco. It was announced in 2019 and is being developed using Unreal Engine 4, according to OMGGamer.

With Bandai Namco as the developer, gaming enthusiasts are looking forward to its release. This is completely understandable since the company is behind some of the most successful games ever released, such as "Tekken," "Ace Combat," and the "Tales" Series.

"Blue Protocol" will be an online JRPG and will be set in an open world. The game is reportedly inspired by the "Xenoblade" series and "Zelda Breath of the Wild."

Bandai Namco plans to release the game in Japan and has already successfully completed a number of Alpha and Beta tests in the market. However, gamers from other parts of the world remain hopeful that the game will eventually be released to other markets as well.

'Blue Protocol' release in Japan won't happen in 2022

Japanese gamers hoping for a "Blue Protocol" release this year will be disappointed. In a post on the Bandai Namco website last month, General Manager of Development Hiroshi Yoshida commented that upcoming releases should happen "in the "next few years from 2022," according to Mmorpg.com.

These releases include "Blue Protocol," which many expected to arrive in the Japanese market sometime this year. Apparently, the delay is a result of a massive restructuring that recently took place inside Bandai Namco.

'Blue Protocol' global release possible?

While Bandai Namco has not officially confirmed that it will release "Blue Protocol" outside Japan, there are now hints that a global release might indeed happen.

MMO's Executive Producer Soukichi Shimooka talked about the development of the title in a blog post. What caught people's attention is his statement about the "Blue Protocol" team "aiming for the world," which seems to indicate that they are indeed planning for the title's global release.

"I want to see people of different cultures and languages bond over the game, and make memories that would have been impossible in the real world," a portion of the post said. "I want to make it a game loved and treasured by online gamers all over the world. This is why we need to seriously aim for the world market. We cannot make any compromises."