Bobby Brown believes that the late Nick Gordon isn't only responsible for the death of his daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, but also his ex-wife Whitney Houston.

Pop-star Whitney Houston, Bobby Sr.'s ex-wife, was found dead in a hotel bathtub in February 2012, with the autopsy revealing that she died by drowning and the "effects of atherosclerotic heart disease and cocaine use." Bobbi Kristina Brown, Whitney's only child whom she shared with the musician, was also found unconscious in a bathtub a few years later and went into a coma. She passed away six months later in July 2015, at the age of 22.

Bobbi's boyfriend Nick Gordon, who was raised together with her by Bobby Brown, was later found liable for her death but was not criminally charged. Gordon himself passed away last year from a heroin overdose.

Brown, who lost another family member to a drug overdose last year- his son Bobby Brown Jr., recently alleged that Gordon was responsible for Whitney's death as well. The musician told Jada Pinkett Smith on "Red Table Talk": "He was the only one there with both situations, with my ex-wife and with my daughter, and they both died the same way."

Asked if he believes Nick "killed Whitney," he said: "I believe so." Explaining his remarks, the "Every Little Step" singer said it was Nick who provided both women with the drugs that led to their deaths.

"This is my opinion of who I think this young man was. Being around my daughter and being around my ex-wife, I think he was more so a provider of, you know, party favours," the 52-year-old added. He said he even wanted to confront Nick about his suspicions but "never got the chance to."

The singer confessed that learning that Nick had physically abused his daughter even after her death was also one of the "hard parts" for him. "I didn't see it and she didn't tell me about it...She unfortunately was stuck in an abusive relationship with a man that– with a boy I should say, that basically controlled her to the point where her life was taken," he said, adding that he "definitely" thinks there was foul play in Bobbi's death.