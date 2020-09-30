At around 7 am local time on Thursday, September 24, police received a report on the body of an infant found near a temple in Madhya Pradesh, India. The body was found bloodied with multiple puncture wounds. The incident is the third reported case of female infanticide within the past two weeks in the city of Bhopal. Police are yet to identify the newborn. A murder investigation had been launched.

Members of the public in Ayodhya Nagar, Bhopal discovered an abandoned bundled up shawl near a temple. They opened the bundle to make the heart-breaking discovery of a dead newborn baby girl. Police were called to the scene.

The body was riddled with deep puncture wounds. Initially, the police suspected that the child had been alive when abandoned. They assumed that some animal had savaged her to death. The post mortem report proved that her death had been even more gruesome. The newborn had been stabbed over 100 times using an implement like a screwdriver.

The police believe that the child was born at home before being murdered and dumped. They have launched a murder investigation. Closed-circuit television footage from cameras in the area are being reviewed by the police for leads, the Times of India reported.

The investigation into the murder of the third female child in the city in the past two weeks continues.

Days before the death of the two-day-old girl there were reports of the murder of a one-month-old girl by her mother also in Bhopal.

On Friday, September 18 the body of a one-month-old baby girl was discovered in a water drum in Khajuri village. The mother, Sarita, was reportedly alone inside the home with the baby, named Kinjal. On Wednesday, September 16, she suddenly told her family that her daughter was missing. The family informed the police and a search was launched. Initially, it was believed that the child had been dragged off by some wild animal. However, the police soon found her drowned in the family's home.

The police arrested Sarita under the suspicion of murder. The woman's family claimed that she wanted a son and was unhappy after giving birth to a daughter. It is believed that she committed female infanticide after failing to give birth to a son.