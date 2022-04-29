A woman suffering from locked-in syndrome was found dead at her parents' house sitting in an upright position, covered in insects and fused to the living room couch.

The remains of 36-year-old Lacey Ellen Fletcher were found at her parents' house in Slaughter, Louisiana on January 3 this year. Her parents were the ones who had made the call to the police, stating that their daughter "was not breathing."

Her parents, Shelia, 64, and Clay Fletcher, 65, who are now facing second-degree murder charges in the case are set to face a grand jury on Monday. A 12-person jury will decide on charges of manslaughter, negligent homicide or second-degree murder. The couple faces life in prison if they are convicted of second-degree murder.

According to District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla, Ellen Fletcher's parents were her primary caregivers and did not have a caretaker to look after her.

Lacey Ellen had a rare neurological disorder in which a person suffers total paralysis, with the exception of eye movement. According to a report in The Mirror, she had been dead for a day or two before being found.

"The scene was sickening. I've seen some horrible things in my life but nothing like this... It's unconscionable, something you make horror movies about," East Feliciana Parish Coroner, Dr. Ewell Dewitt Bickham III, told the Daily Mail. He had ruled Lacey's death a homicide and the cause of death as medical neglect.

According to Bickham, she had not seen a doctor in 20 years and had bed sores all the way down to her bones. He further stated that her parents did not "have any explanation," when they were questioned about their daughter's condition.

Meanwhile, their lawyer Steven Moore in a statement on the couple's behalf has said that "they don't want to relive the pain of losing a child through the media. They have been through a lot of heartache over the years. Anyone who had lost a child knows what it's like."