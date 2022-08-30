Fans of the franchise might have to wait a bit longer before the "Borderlands 4" release date arrives. While Gearbox has not officially confirmed it yet, the developer has already sort of unofficially confirmed its existence. We compiled the latest updates for fans who are wondering about the latest speculations and theories surrounding the upcoming title.

'Borderlands 4' release date

To be clear, Gearbox has not officially confirmed that "Borderlands 4." However, CEO Randy Pitchford said something back in 2021 that people interpreted as basically a confirmation that the game is under development, according to Forbes.

Previously, there were rumours that Gearbox won't be the lead developer of the upcoming game but will co-develop it with another studio. However, Pitchford wanted to let people know that those rumours were not true.

"I am told of rumours that Gearbox is 'assisting' or 'co-developing' another Borderlands game (or a new spin-off game)," he posted on Twitter, as reported by PSLS. "These rumours are NOT accurate. Gearbox is lead dev of any future games in the Borderlands franchise (or any Borderlands adjacent games) with no co-development."

The Gearbox CEO added that his team is working on the big one, which many people interpreted as "Borderland 4."

"We are definitely working on some amazing stuff that, I hope, will surprise and delight you," he added. "Plug: if anyone out there has Skills-To-Pay-Bills and wants to get in on some Borderlands action, we're working on the big one."

With this confirmation or sorts, the next question is when the "Borderlands 4" release date might be. There are speculations that it can take anywhere between 5-8 years for the fourth game to come out, according to OMGGamer. It's probably safe to say that fans can't expect the game to launch this year.

'Borderline 4' story speculations

There are speculations that Lilith will be featured prominently in the "Borderlands 4" story. While she sacrificed herself after getting back her powers in "Borderlands 3," some gamers pointed out that gamers did not actually see her die, which could mean that she is still alive. The Director's Cut DLC seems to confirm this theory when Ava learned that Lilith was still alive during her conversation with The Seer, according to Game Rant.

Aside from Lilith, there are speculations that Zer0 and FL4K could make an interesting side story. The upcoming game could explore how they are connected, the reason for their construction, and where they came from.

Without official word from Gearbox, all of these are speculations for now. Please stay tuned and subscribe to the website for more updates.